The Detroit Lions enter the 2023 season with their highest expectations since Matthew Stafford still threw touchdowns to Calvin Johnson. After a few dreadful years, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the Lions rallied from a 1-6 start last year to finish 9-8 and nearly reach the playoffs. With the NFC North Division in transition, the Lions have an excellent opportunity to build off last year’s improvements and earn their first postseason berth since 2016.

The Lions went all-in this offseason, adding former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and versatile Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the NFL Draft. Can Dan Campbell‘s club follow through and return to the playoffs, or will Lions fans need to break the paper bags out of storage once again?

Goff and the Lions open the 2023 season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7, at 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST. Football fans can catch a free live stream on RTL. The game will also air on NBC and Peacock in local markets.

Even if you can't make it to Ford Field this season, you can safely and securely stream every Detroit Lions game throughout the 2023 season.

Head coach Dan Campbell Training ground Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility Arena/Stadium Ford Field Mascot Roary

How to watch Detroit Lions games online

Whether it’s the preseason, Week 1, or even the Super Bowl, you can stream every Detroit Lions game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you'd like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo, and find the game you want to stream.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch every Lions game—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Detroit Lions during the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don't support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Watch out-of-market Detroit Lions games

NFL games airing on CBS or Fox (or, the games that are either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. / 4:25 p.m. kickoffs each Sunday) fall into two categories: in-market and out-of-market. In-market games are games airing in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears would be an in-market game for fans in Michigan and Illinois. If the game airs on CBS, this also determines if you can live stream it on Paramount Plus.

Out-of-market games are games that are not broadcast in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Lions and Bears would be an out-of-market game for fans in Maryland. However, those in the Baltimore market may still get the Lions-Bears game if Fox airs it nationally. Check out 506sports.com each week to find out which game is in your market!

Where to watch Detroit Lions games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Lions are currently scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Later in the season, the Lions will travel to Dallas and take on the Cowboys in a special Saturday night edition of Monday Night Football in Week 17. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Stream Detroit Lions games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Detroit Lions games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get a VPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Paramount+

Price: 6 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Minnesota and Tampa Bay markets can watch the Vikings-Buccaneers game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Cleveland will instead get the Browns–Bengals game that day. The Lions are currently scheduled to only play one game on CBS this year: a Week 10 trip to Los Angeles to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Detroit Lions games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Lions fan living in Detroit can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into Ford Field. However, a Lions fan living in Buffalo is stuck watching the Bills each week—unless, of course, the Lions are available in the Buffalo market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Other ways to watch Detroit Lions games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream Lions games on Peacock, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer a live simulcast of every Sunday Night Football game during the 2023 season. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Detroit Lions). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get a VPN on your TV.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Detroit Lions games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

About the 2023 Detroit Lions

The Lions are all-in on turning last year’s 9-8 finish into a postseason appearance—and, potentially, the club’s first Super Bowl berth. In fact, the Lions entered the season with the fourth-best odds (+2100) among NFC teams of winning the Super Bowl, trailing only the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys. Considering those were three of the NFC’s final four teams a year ago, don’t look so surprised.

What will 2023 have in store for the Lions? The odds favor the club’s first-ever NFC North Division title (Detroit hasn’t won a division since finishing atop the old NFC Central in 1993), especially after a busy offseason. And yes, you read correctly: the Lions haven’t won the NFC North despite the division existing since 2002.

Despite the high expectations and a solid roster, the Lions will primarily play in the 1 p.m. ET window this season. However, Detroit does open the season on NBC against Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs in Week 1. Barring any flexed games, the Lions will play the Raiders in Week 3 and the Cowboys in Week 17 on Monday Night Football. Additionally, the Lions will host the rival Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

2023-24 Detroit Lions schedule

How many games will the Detroit Lions win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below. Remember that every game, including those on national TV, will air on NFL Game Pass International.

Preseason

Game Lions record Date and time TV Detroit Lions 21, New York Giants 16 1-0 Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL+ Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Detroit Lions 7 1-1 Saturday, August 19, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Detroit Lions 26, Carolina Panthers 17 2-1 Friday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST CBS, NFL+

Regular season

Game Lions record Date and time TV Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST RTL, NBC, Peacock Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Prime Video, TBA local network in Detroit Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT My5, ESPN, ESPN+ BYE N/A N/A Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Sunday, November 19, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday, November 23, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST Fox New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos Sunday, December 17, TBD TBD Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Saturday, December. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT My5, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Detroit Lions key players

Remember when the 2021 season ended, and football fans and pundits alike believed Jared Goff’s days in Detroit were numbered? The former No. 1 overall pick rebounded last season and threw for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions; the plus-22 TD-INT ratio marked the best output of his career. Goff turns 29 in October, and if his 2022 play is a sign of things to come, he may have a long-term future in the Motor City after all.

We love the Lions’ offense, even if running back Jamaal Williams took his NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns to New Orleans. Amon-Ra St. Brown established himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver through his first two seasons and is a dark horse All-Pro threat. The running back duo of David Montgomery and prized rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is an intriguing one, especially with an elite right tackle in Penei Sewell. Pay close attention to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who 58 catches for 657 yards at Iowa last year.

Defensive end and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson certainly met expectations as a rookie, tallying 9.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. What does he have in store for his sophomore year? Detroit used its second first-round pick on another Iowa Hawkeye, middle linebacker Jack Campbell. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Campbell dominated college offenses in 2022, earning unanimous All-American honors and the Butkus Award, the trophy given to the top linebacker. Yes, please.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Jared Goff and the Lions finally bring a championship back to Detroit? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1800 New York Jets +1800 Detroit Lions +2100 Los Angeles Chargers +2100 Miami Dolphins +2100 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Cleveland Browns +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Detroit Lions won?

As of 2023, the Detroit Lions are yet to win a Super Bowl. However, you can find the Lions’ complete championship history, dating back to the pre-Super Bowl days, below.

Game Date Final score MVP 1935 NFL Championship December 15, 1935 Detroit Lions 26, New York Giants 7 N/A 1952 NFL Championship December 28, 1952 Detroit Lions 17, Cleveland Browns 7 N/A 1953 NFL Championship December 27, 1953 Detroit Lions 17, Cleveland Browns 16 N/A 1957 NFL Championship December 29, 1957 Detroit Lions 59, Cleveland Browns 14 N/A

