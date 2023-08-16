For the first time in the Trevor Lawrence era, the Jacksonville Jaguars enter a season with high expectations. Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and the Jags began the 2023 season as the favorites to repeat as AFC South Division champions, a feat the franchise hasn’t accomplished since 1998-99, when they played in the now-defunct AFC Central. After years of prolonged losing, the Jaguars overcame a 3-7 start to win six of their last seven and capture their first AFC South crown since 2017.

What’s next for Doug Pederson‘s Jaguars squad in 2023? Jacksonville has yet to reach the postseason in consecutive years this century, though their road back to the playoffs involves six games against a mediocre AFC South. Former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker looks to make strides in his second year and wreak havoc alongside Josh Allen, the fifth-year pass-rusher who tallied seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss a year ago.

Head coach Doug Pederson Training ground Miller Electric Center Arena/Stadium TIAA Bank Field Mascot Jaxson de Ville

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars games online

Whether it’s the preseason, Week 1, or even the Super Bowl, you can stream every Jacksonville Jaguars game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream. Go Jaguars!

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and a throwback Fred Taylor jersey aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars season. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch every Jaguars game—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown, from Trevor Lawrence slinging one to Josh Allen returning a fumble, without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Watch out-of-market Jacksonville Jaguars games

NFL games airing on CBS or Fox (or, the games that are either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. / 4:25 p.m. kickoffs each Sunday) fall into two categories: in-market and out-of-market. In-market games are games airing in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars would be an in-market game for fans in Indiana and Florida. If the game airs on CBS, this also determines if you can live stream it on Paramount Plus.

Out-of-market games are games that are not broadcast in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Colts and Jaguars would be an out-of-market game for fans in Michigan. However, those in the Detroit market may still get the Colts-Jaguars game if Fox airs it nationally. Please note that as Florida has three teams (the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Dolphins), two or even all three teams may play at the same time in a given week. Check out 506sports.com each week to find out which game is in your market!

Where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Jaguars are currently scheduled to play Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Stream Jacksonville Jaguars games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Jacksonville Jaguars games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch Jacksonville Jaguars games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Jacksonville and Kansas City markets can watch the Jaguars-Chiefs game in Week 2 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Las Vegas will instead get the Bills–Raiders game that day.

Paramount Plus will also offer live streams of every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Jacksonville Jaguars games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Jaguars fan living in Jacksonville can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into TIAA Bank Field. However, a Jaguars fan living in Wisconsin is stuck watching the Packers each week—unless, of course, the Jaguars are available in the Wisconsin market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Other ways to watch Jacksonville Jaguars games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Dallas Cowboys). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Jacksonville Jaguars games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

About the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2023 NFL season with the highest odds of any AFC South team (+2800) to win Super Bowl 58. Too bad any potential path to the Lombardi Trophy likely involves going through the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, or Kansas City Chiefs in a loaded AFC.

Anything short of a division title would be considered a disappointment in Jacksonville, especially with the Colts and Texans each still rebuilding. No one is quite sure what the Titans‘ ceiling will be in 2023, especially after their dreadful season-ending seven-game losing streak a year ago. If all goes to plan, the Jaguars should cruise to the postseason, though we’re sure their rivals will find ways to keep things entertaining throughout the year.

Interestingly, football fans won’t see too much of the Jaguars on a national stage this year. The Jaguars entered the season with only three traditional primetime games: a Thursday night trip in Week 7 to face the New Orleans Saints on Prime Video, a Week 13 duel with the Bengals on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, and a Week 15 battle with Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Additionally, ESPN+ and NFL Network will respectively air the Jaguars’ Week 4 and Week 5 games in London. Please note those in the Jacksonville area can watch those two games, along with the Thursday night match in New Orleans, on a to-be-determined local network.

2023-24 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule

How many games will the Jacksonville Jaguars win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below.

Preseason

Game Date and time TV Jacksonville Jaguars 28, Dallas Cowboys 23 Saturday, August 12, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST NFL+ Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, August 19, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL+ Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NFL+

Regular season

Game Date and time TV Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons (game will be held in London, England) Sunday, October 1, 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST ESPN+, TBA local network in Jacksonville Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, October 8, 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST NFL Network, TBA local network in Jacksonville Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, October 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST Prime Video, TBA local network in Dallas Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus BYE N/A N/A Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, November 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Sunday, November 19, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, December 24, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars key players

The Jaguars more or less lucked into selecting Lawrence first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft because the New York Jets won two games at the end of the 2020 season. Lawrence became a Jaguar, and Zach Wilson landed in New York, where he now sits behind Aaron Rodgers after two hilariously terrible seasons. Those poor Jets fans.

Lawrence remains the man at quarterback, and the Jaguars have wisely surrounded him with plenty of offensive weapons. After missing his rookie year with a torn ACL, former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne Jr. recorded 1,141 yards from scrimmage (1,125 rushing, 316 receiving) and five rushing touchdowns in 2022. Top offseason signee Christian Kirk quickly became Lawrence’s favorite target, recording 84 catches, 1,108 yards, and eight touchdowns. Ex-Giants tight end Evan Engram turned a one-year, prove-it deal into 73 catches, 766 yards, and four touchdowns—and a three-year, 41 million USD extension with 24 million in guaranteed money.

Former Falcons standout Calvin Ridley, acquired midway through the 2022 season, will make his Jaguars debut this fall after missing most of the last two years for a gambling suspension. Ridley joins first-round selection and right tackle Anton Harrison as newcomers expected to make massive impacts during the 2023 campaign.

Defensively, Allen and Walker are poised to carve through opposing offensive line units. We’re also excited about the continued development of third-year safety Andre Cisco and second-year linebacker Devin Lloyd, each of whom has the potential to become mainstays on Jacksonville’s defense in the coming years.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars finally bring a championship to Jacksonville? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1800 New York Jets +1800 Detroit Lions +2100 Los Angeles Chargers +2100 Miami Dolphins +2100 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Cleveland Browns +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Jacksonville Jaguars won?

As of the 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have never played in a Super Bowl, much less won the Lombardi Trophy. Will their luck change this year?

