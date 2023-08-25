Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and the Cleveland Browns enter the 2023 NFL season with a return to the postseason on their mind. Although the Browns have comfortably left their dismal seasons behind, the lovable losers have disappointingly missed the playoffs in consecutive years. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is in the hot seat, and Watson—the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who signed a fully guaranteed contract upon joining the Browns in 2022—looks to show he can return to his previous form.

Although the Browns aren’t expected to win the AFC Central this year, they still have a talented roster that can certainly make things interesting. What’s stopping Watson from carving through defenses and ensuring the Browns, not Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, host a playoff game in January?

Even if you can’t make it to Cleveland Browns Stadium this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Cleveland Browns game throughout the 2023 season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski Training ground Browns Training Facility Arena/Stadium Cleveland Browns Stadium Mascot Chomps, SJ, Brownie the Elf

How to watch Cleveland Browns games online

Whether it’s the preseason, Week 1, or even the Super Bowl, you can stream every Cleveland Browns game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream. Go Browns!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

While you can watch the NFL all season long by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and donning a throwback quarterback (take your pick between Brady Quinn, Tim Couch, and Trent Dilfer) jersey aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 Cleveland Browns season. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch every Browns game—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Cleveland Browns during the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown, whether Deshaun Watson is hitting Amari Cooper in stride or a defender scoops up a loose ball, without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Watch out-of-market Cleveland Browns games

NFL games airing on CBS or Fox (or, the games that are either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. / 4:25 p.m. kickoffs each Sunday) fall into two categories: in-market and out-of-market. In-market games are games airing in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be an in-market game for fans in Ohio and Pennsylvania. If the game airs on CBS, this also determines if you can live stream it on Paramount Plus.

Out-of-market games are games that are not broadcast in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Browns and Steelers would be an out-of-market game for fans in Michigan. However, those in the Detroit market may still get the Browns-Steelers game if CBS airs it nationally. Check out 506sports.com each week to find out which game is in your market!

Where to watch Cleveland Browns games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Browns currently have one Monday Night Football games scheduled: a Week 2 showdown with the rival Steelers in Pittsburgh. However, as there are two Monday Night Football games that week, it remains unclear which will air on My5. Either way, My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Stream Cleveland Browns games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Cleveland Browns games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch Cleveland Browns games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 6 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Cincinnati and Baltimore markets can watch the Browns-Bengals game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Minnesota will instead get the Vikings–Buccaneers game that day.

Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Cleveland Browns games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 7-15 USD/month, or 50-100 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Browns fan living in Cleveland can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into a home game. However, a Browns fan living in Miami is stuck watching the Dolphins each week—unless, of course, the Browns are available in the Miami market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Other ways to watch Cleveland Browns games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream games on Peacock, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer a live simulcast of every Sunday Night Football game during the 2023 season. Free trials are not available.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Dallas Cowboys). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Cleveland Browns games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

About the 2023 Cleveland Browns

For years, the Browns were a constant source of mediocrity, losing seasons, and fans wearing paper bags on their heads. Although the Browns only have one winning season since going 0-16 in 2017, Cleveland went 26-24 in Stefanski’s first three seasons and even reached the AFC Divisional Round in 2020. Progress!

What will 2023 have in store for the Browns? Even if Watson resembles the quarterback who once led the NFL in passing yards, Cleveland faces a long road to returning to the postseason. Although the Browns will spend much of the season playing teams that missed the postseason a year ago, they still have six combined games against the Bengals, Steelers, and Ravens. Yikes.

Despite having immensely talented players like Chubb and dynamic pass-rusher Myles Garrett, the Browns will primarily play in the 1 p.m. ET window this season. Barring any flexed games, the Browns will play the Steelers in Week 2 on Monday Night Football and host Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. Although the Browns-Jets game will air on Prime Video, those who live in the Cleveland market can watch for free on a to-be-determined local channel.

2023-24 Cleveland Browns schedule

How many games will the Cleveland Browns win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below. Note that all games will air on NFL Game Pass International.

Preseason

Game Browns record Date and time TV Cleveland Browns 21, New York Jets 16 (Pro Football Hall of Fame Game)

1-0 Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Washington Commanders 17, Cleveland Browns 15 1-1 Friday, August 11, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Cleveland Browns 18, Philadelphia Eagles 18 1-1-1 Thursday, August 17, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Kansas City Chiefs 33, Cleveland Browns 32 1-2-1 Saturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+

Regular season

Game Browns record

Date and time TV Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC, ESPN+ Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus BYE N/A N/A Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, October 29, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT Fox Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, November 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, November 19, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, November 26, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT Fox Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, December 3, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT Fox Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears Sunday, December 17, TBD TBD Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Thursday, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Prime Video, TBA local network in Cleveland Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Cleveland Browns key players

The Browns’ latest try at finally winning the Super Bowl begins with Watson, who threw seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six starts last year. With how little he’s played the last two seasons, it’s easy to forget Watson was one of the league’s premier quarterbacks from 2018-20, completing 68.7% of his passes for 12,840 yards, 85 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. The duo of Watson and Chubb, who rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards and scored 12 touchdowns a year ago, are a fearsome one… on paper, at least.

The rest of the Browns’ offense isn’t exactly inspiring. Veteran wideout Amari Cooper is still around and fresh off a 78-catch, 1,160-yard, nine-touchdown campaign, but he’s also 29 and entering his ninth pro season. The Browns’ offseason trade for talented yet underused Jets receiver Elijah Moore drew rave reviews, though the 2021 second-round pick must show he can stay on the field. 2022 third-round selection David Bell (24 catches for 214 yards as a rookie) and first-year wideout Cedric Tillman, who caught 17 touchdowns in five seasons at Tennessee, look to emerge as reliable targets for Watson.

Veteran guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller earned All-Pro honors last year, as did Garrett, who tied a career-high with 16 sacks. Garrett owns 74.5 sacks through six seasons and, with his 28th birthday not until December, remains on a Hall of Fame trajectory. Now let’s see if Garrett, the first overall pick in 2017, enjoys getting to return to the playoffs or if he’ll be spending another postseason on his couch.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Nick Chubb and the Browns finally bring a championship to Cincinnati? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1800 New York Jets +1800 Detroit Lions +2100 Los Angeles Chargers +2100 Miami Dolphins +2100 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Cleveland Browns +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Cleveland Browns won?

As of 2023, the Cleveland Browns are yet to win a Super Bowl. However, you can find the Browns’ complete championship history, dating back to the pre-Super Bowl days, below.

Game Date Final score MVP 1950 NFL Championship December 24, 1950 Cleveland Browns 30, Los Angeles Rams 28 N/A 1954 NFL Championship December 26, 1954 Cleveland Browns 56, Detroit Lions 10 N/A 1955 NFL Championship December 26, 1955 Cleveland Browns 38, Los Angeles Rams 14 N/A 1964 NFL Championship December 27, 1964 Cleveland Browns 27, Baltimore Colts 0 Gary Collins, WR

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.