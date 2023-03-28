Home Stream Sports MLB MLB Schedule

Major League Baseball schedule 2023

Updated: March 28, 2023

Watch MLB regular season games safely and securely in blazing HD with a VPN

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

We hope you’re ready for baseball! The 2023 MLB season officially begins Thursday, March 30, and runs all the way through Sunday, October 1. The 2,430-game regular season will be among the most unique in league history as teams adjust to several new rule changes, including a pitch clock, bigger bases, and a balanced schedule. 

Whether you’re looking to catch all 162 of your favorite team’s games, or make sure you have the ability to safely and securely stream every primetime showdown, ExpressVPN has you covered. Read on for all the ways to watch every game on the 2023 MLB schedule.

  
Regular seasonMarch 30 – October 1, 2023
PostseasonOctober 3, 2023 – November 4, 2023 (at the latest)
Number of teams: 30
Number of games:162
TV partner(s)Fox/FS1, TBS, ESPN/ABC, MLB Network, Apple TV+, Peacock, RCNs

What are the MLB schedule changes for 2023?

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement, the 2023 MLB season will feature a balanced schedule similar to that used in the NBA and NHL. Let’s use the New York Yankees as an example to demonstrate how the new schedule works.

  • Outside of the 2020 COVID season, teams traditionally played 76 games against divisional opponents. For example, the Yankees would play the Blue Jays, Orioles, Red Sox, and Rays 19 times (across six series) per season. Now, that 76 has decreased to 52, meaning the Yankees will only see their division rivals 13 times (across four series) per year. 
  • Each league has 15 teams, with five in each division. So how often will the Yankees face the likes of the AL Central’s Cleveland Guardians or the AL West’s Texas Rangers? Great question. Teams will play six games each against six league opponents, and seven games against four other league opponents, equaling 64 total intraleague games; this is actually slightly down from the 66 of years past. Sticking with the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers will play six games against the Guardians (April 10-12 in Cleveland and May 1-3 in New York) and seven against the Rangers (April 27-30 in Texas and June 23-25 in New York). 
  • Sticking with the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers and every other American League East team faced all National League Central teams in 2022. This year, the Yankees will play 46 total games against every National League team, including a four-game home-and-home series against the crosstown Mets, their natural rival. The 46 interleague games are up from 20 in 2022.
  • In short: The Yankees will play 52 divisional games, 64 intraleague games, and 46 interleague games, resulting in 162 total games.

MLB Opening Day schedule 2023 

For the first time ever, every MLB team will play a game on Opening Day. The 2023 MLB Opening Day schedule features an afternoon bout between Aaron Judge’s New York Yankees and Joc Pederson’s San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Later that day, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros begin their World Series title defense against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox. You can find the full Opening Day schedule below, but note that inclement weather could always force a possible postponement! Every game will be available to stream through MLB.TV. 

GameDate and time
Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta BravesThursday, March 30, 1:05 p.m. ET / 6:05 p.m. GMT
New York Yankees vs. San Francisco GiantsThursday, March 30, 1:05 p.m. ET / 6:05 p.m. GMT
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore OriolesThursday, March 30, 2:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. GMT
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee BrewersThursday, March 30, 2:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. GMT
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit TigersThursday, March 30, 3:10 p.m. ET / 8:10 p.m. GMT
Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia PhilliesThursday, March 30, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado RockiesThursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue JaysThursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT
Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota TwinsThursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT
Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh PiratesThursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT
Miami Marlins vs. New York MetsThursday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT
Houston Astros vs. Chicago White SoxThursday, March 30, 7:08 p.m. ET / 12:08 a.m. GMT
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles AngelsThursday, March 30, 10:07 p.m. ET / 3:07 a.m. GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona DiamondbacksThursday, March 30, 10:07 p.m. ET / 3:10 a.m. GMT
Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland GuardiansThursday, March 30, 10:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 a.m. GMT

MLB Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple TV+ will stream two MLB games every Friday night throughout the 2023 season. Here’s the full first-half schedule. Note that you must have an AppleTV+ subscription to watch games, as they are not expected to be available through MLB.TV.

Date and timeMatchup
April 7, 2:20 p.m. ETChicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers
April 7, 7:20 p.m. ETAtlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
April 14, 6:40 p.m. ETDetroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants
April 14, 7:10 p.m. ETBoston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels
April 21, 7:05 p.m. ETNew York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
April 21, 7:20 p.m. ETAtlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros
April 28, 8:10 p.m. ETHouston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies
April 28, 10:10 p.m. ETLos Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
May 5, 6:40 p.m. ETCincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox
May 5, 7:10 p.m. ETCleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
May 12, 8:10 p.m. ETMilwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals
May 12, 8:10 p.m. ETMinnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs
May 19, 7:07 p.m. ETToronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles
May 19, 7:20 p.m. ETAtlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners
May 26, 7:05 p.m. ETNew York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres
May 26, 7:10 p.m. ETDetroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
June 2, 5:10 p.m. ETCincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers
June 2, 8:10 p.m. ETMinnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians
June 9, 7:05 p.m.Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals
June 9, 9:38 p.m. ETLos Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
June 16, 8:10 p.m. ETMilwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
June 16, 10:10 p.m. ETSeattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox
June 23, 6:40 p.m. ETMiami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
June 23, 7:05 p.m. ETPhiladelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
June 30, 7:05 p.m. ETPittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers
June 30, 9:38 p.m. ETLos Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 MLB regular season rivalry matchups

From historical rivalries to World Series rematches, here are some key 2023 series that have caught our eye. We’ve noted where each series will be played and which games will air on national television or streaming services. You can find the league’s entire daily schedule here.

TeamsDatesBroadcasters
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco GiantsApril 10-12 (San Francisco); June 16-18 (Los Angeles); September 21-24 (Los Angeles); September 29-October 1 (San Francisco)Sportsnet LA, NBC Sports Bay Area
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston AstrosApril 28-30 (Houston)AppleTV+ (April 28), ESPN (April 30)
Atlanta Braves vs. New York MetsApril 28-May 1 (New York); June 6-8 (Atlanta); August 11-13 (New York); August 21-23 (Atlanta)Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, SNY, Fox (April 29); TBS (June 6)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego PadresMay 5-7 (San Diego); May 12-14 (Los Angeles); August 4-7 (San Diego); September 11-13 (Los Angeles)Sportsnet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox (May 13); FS1 (August 5)
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis CardinalsMay 8-10 (Chicago); June 24-25 (London) July 20-23 (Chicago); July 27-30 (St. Louis)Marquee, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox (June 24); ESPN (June 25)
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia PhilliesMay 25-28 (Atlanta); June 20-22 (Philadelphia); September 12-14 (Philadelphia); September 18-20 (Atlanta)Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN2 (May 28), TBS (June 20);
New York Yankees vs. San Diego PadresMay 26-28 (New York)YES, Bally Sports San Diego, AppleTV+ (May 26)
New York Mets vs. Philadelphia PhilliesMay 30-June 1 (New York); June 23-25 (Philadelphia)SNY, NBC Sports Philadelphia; AppleTV+ (June 23); FS1 (June 24); September 21-24 (Philadelphia); September 29-October 1 (New York)
Boston Red Sox vs. New York YankeesJune 9-11 (Boston); June 16-18 (New York); August 18-20 (Boston); September 11-14 (New York)NESN, YES, ESPN (June 18), Fox (June 10, June 17, and September 14), and FS1 (August 19)
New York Yankees vs. New York MetsJune 13-14 (Mets host); July 25-26 (Yankees host)YES, SNY, ESPN (June 14)
Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles DodgersJune 23-25 (Los Angeles)AT&T SportsNet Southwest; Sportsnet LA; Fox (June 24)
Houston Astros vs. New York YankeesAugust 3-6 (New York); September 1-3 (Houston)AT&T SportsNet Southwest, YES, Fox (August 3), Amazon Prime Video (August 4 and September 1, New York market only; Houston feed will still air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest);

2023 MLB Sunday Leadoff Schedule on Peacock

Get ready for another busy season of baseball on Peacock! You can find the full schedule below.

Date and timeMatchup
April 23, 12:05 p.m. ETPhiladelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies
April 30, 12:05 p.m. ETMiami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
May 7, 11:35 a.m. ETAtlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles*
May 14, 11:35 a.m. ETCleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels
May 21, 11:35 a.m. ETCincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees
May 28, 11:35 a.m. ETTampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
June 4, 11:35 a.m. ETPittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals
June 11, 11:35 a.m. ETDetroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
June 18, 1:05 p.m. ETChicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles
July 2, 12:05 p.m. ETBaltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins
July 9, 12:05 p.m. ETWashington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers
July 16, 12:05 p.m. ETPittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants
July 23, 12:05 p.m. ETDetroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres
July 30, 12:05 p.m. ETToronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels
August 6, 12:05 p.m. ETCleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
August 13, 12:05 p.m. ETBoston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers
August 20, 1:05 p.m. ETHouston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
August 27, 12:05 p.m. ETNew York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels
September 3, 1:05 p.m. ETMilwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

*denotes game that will also air live on NBC

MLB World Tour 2023

Several of baseball’s premier franchises are going global in 2023. Here’s an easy guide to the MLB World Tour:

GameDate and timeVenueNetwork
San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego PadresSaturday, April 29, 4:05 p.m. local time / 6:05 p.m. ETAlfredo Harp Helú Stadium, Mexico CityNBC Sports Bay Area, Bally San Diego, MLB Network
San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego PadresSunday, April 30, 2:05 p.m. local time / 4:05 p.m. ETAlfredo Harp Helú Stadium, Mexico CityNBC Sports Bay Area, Bally San Diego, MLB Network
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Saturday, June 24, 6:10 p.m. local time / 1:10 p.m. ETLondon Stadium, LondonFox
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 25, 3:10 p.m. local time / 10:10 a.m. ETLondon Stadium, LondonESPN

MLB All-Star Game

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Home Run Derby will occur one night earlier. Although the All-Star Game typically starts at 8 p.m. ET, an official first pitch time has not been announced yet. 

What is the MLB playoff format for 2023?

The 2023 MLB postseason is expected to begin Tuesday, October 3. You can find the entire tentative schedule below.

RoundDatesTV
Wild Card SeriesOct. 3-TBDESPN, TBD
Divisional SeriesTBDFox, TBS
League Championship SeriesTBDFox/FS1 (ALCS), TBS (NLCS)
World SeriesOctober TBD-Nov. 4 (latest)Fox

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the 2023 MLB schedule

Is the MLB schedule out for 2023?
How can I watch MLB.TV on my television?
How can I watch baseball for free?
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT