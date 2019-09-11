Stream live Ligue 1 matches on beIN Sports

Price: 40 USD/month and up

Channels: BeIN Sports

The official Ligue 1 broadcast rights in the U.S. belong to beIN Sports. You can use a variety of free trials to watch live Ligue 1 matches.

To watch live Ligue 1 games on beIN Sports:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to fuboTV (60 USD/month) or Sling TV (30 USD/month + “Sports Extra” add-on for an extra 10 USD/month) and sign up for a free trial. You’re all set!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV and Sling TV.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS) or the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV and Sling TV.

Watch 2020-21 Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue on France TV

Price: Free

Channels: France Télévisions

France TV holds the broadcasting rights for Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue and will show every game for free.

To watch French football cup live on France TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in France. Go to France TV. Enjoy the stream!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the France TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching France TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch the 2020-21 Coupe de France live online on Eurosport

Price: 5 GBP/month and up

Eurosport is the official broadcaster of Coupe de France in the UK. A seven-day free trial is available for Eurosport.

To watch Coupe de France live on Eurosport:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Visit the Eurosport website and sign up. Tune in to the games live!

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Eurosport Player app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue online with BT Sport

Price: BT Sport subscription

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To acquire a BT ID you will need a TV licence which means you will also need to provide a valid postal code and local bank card in order to subscribe.

Catch Ligue 1 goals and highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Ligue 1 YouTube channel:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official Ligue 1 YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Date Event August 22, 2020 – May 23, 2021 2020-21 Ligue 1 TBD 2020-21 Coupe de France TBD 2020-21 Coupe de la Ligue

The 2020-21 season will start on August 22, 2020 and is scheduled to end on May 23, 2021. There’s a Christmas break of about three weeks. PSG is expected to have the league title wrapped up by early March.

Ligue 1 matches often start at the following (ET) times:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 3 p.m.

Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sundays at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 3 p.m.

Here are the must-watch games this season:

Date and time (EST) Teams September 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. Paris Saint Germain 0:1 Marseille October 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. Lyon 1:1 Marseille December 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. Paris Saint Germain vs. Lyon February 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. Marseille vs. Paris Saint Germain February 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. Marseille vs. Lyon March 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. Lyon vs. Paris Saint Germain

Will PSG run away with the title again?

That’s what we think. Aside from AS Monaco’s title triumph in 2016-17, it’s been Les Parisiens every season since the 2010s began.

With Kylian Mbappé spearheading one of the most exciting attacks in Europe, PSG should (again) continue their monopoly of domestic hardware. The only trophy to elude the capital club is the Champions League. After shocking exit at the hands of Manchester United and Barcelona in years past, can PSG make a deeper run this year? Will Neymar contribute to the cause before a likely summer departure?

In any case, don’t forget to set up your VPN and secure your internet while you watch French Ligue 1!