How to watch UEFA Euro 2024 live streams online in Belgium

ExpressVPN is here to help you live stream every UEFA Euro 2024 matchup featuring the Belgian national team. You just need to follow a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Belgium residents can connect to a secure server in Belgium to watch select matches free on Belgian free-to-air channels. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as RTBF or VRT, and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Stream Euro 2024 Securely With a VPN

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Can I use a VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 from another country?

Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Rather than use a free VPN to watch football events, including UEFA Euro 2024 matches, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Why do you need a VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 online?

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely watching UEFA Euro 2024 streams. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Stream UEFA Euro 2024 Games Securely

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024 in Belgium for free

Belgium

RTBF

Belgium residents can live stream select UEFA Euro 2024 matches for free on RTBF. Commentary is in French.

Live Stream RTBF Online

VRT

VRT in Belgium will air select UEFA Euro 2024 matches for free on the VRT Max streaming service.

Get ExpressVPN

Belgium UEFA Euro 2024 schedule

Game Date and time Where to watch Belgium vs. Slovakia Monday, June 17, 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST RTBF Belgium vs. Romania Saturday, June 22, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST RTBF Ukraine vs. Belgium Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST RTBF

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

Has Belgium ever won the UEFA European Championship??

As of 2024, Belgium has never won the UEFA European Championship.

Recent Euro winners

Year Winner 1984 France (First title) 1988 Netherlands (First title) 1992 Denmark (First title) 1996 Germany (Third title) 2000 France (Second title) 2004 Greece (First title) 2008 Spain (Second title) 2012 Spain (Third title) 2016 Portugal (First title) 2020 Italy (Second title) 2024 Spain (Fourth title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.