Top La Liga match for Weeks 6 and 7

Real Madrid vs. Mallorca (September 22, 9:00 p.m. BST /4:00 p.m. EST)

Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao (September 25, 3:15 p.m. BST/10:15 a.m. EST)

Are you already thinking about which La Liga matches you’ll want to stream live?

With plenty of great options, we’ll let you know which match ExpressVPN recommends to watch live when La Liga’s next matchday comes around.

We have a football-packed week ahead of us since weeks 6 and 7 will be squeezed into the same week. Let’s have a quick look at the matches you shouldn’t miss.

On Wednesday, week 6 has us focusing our attention on Madrid, where Real face Mallorca in a bid to secure their spot at the top of the table. Real is relying on the offensive power of stars like Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr., who were both on the scoresheet in the 2-1 victory over Valencia. With just two wins so far, Mallorca sits mid-table. Any hope of participation in continental tournaments next season should motivate them to bring their best performance when the two teams meet at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Week 7 has a great match between two teams separated only by one point on the table by the end of week 5. Both Athletic Bilbao and Valencia have had irregular starts to their seasons, but they are currently in strong positions to threaten the teams in the top spots for the La Liga title—or at least push for qualifying spots for European competitions next season.

As we said, La Liga has a very special week ahead of us, with twenty matches spread out in six days. So mark your calendars and check our streaming guide to see how many you will be able to watch!

Stream the 2021-22 La Liga and Copa del Rey live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

You can tune in to the games live on ESPN+, which costs 7 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 14 USD/month.

To watch Spanish football live on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) to subscribe to ESPN+. Enjoy the stream!

Stream the 2021-22 La Liga and Copa del Rey live online on Premier Sports

Price: 11 GBP/month

Premier Sports is the official La Liga and Copa del Rey broadcaster in Ireland. You’re also able to stream Serie A, Eredivisie, NHL, rugby, boxing and more. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Ireland. Head to Premier Sports (11 GBP/month). You’re all set!

Watch La Liga and Copa del Rey live streams on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be airing all La Liga and Copa del Rey games during the 2021-22 season. Keep in mind that the service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe. If you do not have a UK or Ireland card, use the beIN Sports stream (La Liga) or the ESPN+ stream (Copa del Rey). If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.

To watch the La Liga and the Copa del Rey on Sky:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Go to Sky Go. Enjoy the games!

Stream the 2021 El Clásico live on beIN Sports

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: beIN Sports

The 2021 El Clásico is happening on October 23 – 24, 2021. You can watch the event live on fuboTV, here’s how:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to fuboTV and sign up. Enjoy watching!

See La Liga goals and highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official La Liga YouTube channel:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official La Liga YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

Date Event August 13, 2021 – May 22, 2022 2021-22 La Liga November 17, 2021 – April 23, 2022 2021-22 Copa del Rey

Biggest matches of the 2021/22 season

There’s no bigger occasion on the Spanish football calendar than the El Clásico showdowns between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But La Liga also has a few other big games and local derbies you shouldn’t miss, where regional pride is as important as taking home the points. Like the Sevillan derby between Betis and Sevilla, or the Catalonian derby, played between Espanyol and FC Barcelona.

Valencia and Levante face each other in the Valencian derby, and, of course, who could forget the derby featuring the capital’s two biggest teams, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. You won’t want to miss any of these great matches, so here are the dates for you to enjoy the very best of La Liga.

Make sure you check the dates and kick-off times a few days before the match since they vary from week to week.

Date and Time (EST) Games October 3, 2021 Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona October 24, 2021 Barcelona vs. Real Madrid November 7, 2021 Betis vs. Sevilla November 21, 2021 Barcelona vs. Espanyol December 12, 2021 Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid December 19, 2021 Levante vs. Valencia February 6, 2022 Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid February 13, 2022 Espanyol vs. Barcelona February 27, 2022 Sevilla vs. Betis March 20, 2022 Real Madrid vs. Barcelona May 1, 2022 Valencia vs. Levante May 8, 2022 Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Which of these top La Liga games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!