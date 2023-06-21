Watch a J1 League live stream to see some of Asia’s best players, including Yuya Osako (Vissel Kobe), Teruhito Nakagawa (FC Tokyo), and former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa (Cerezo Osaka), alongside international stars like Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes (Yokohama F. Marinos) and Danish attacker Kasper Junker (Nagoya Grampus). Read on to learn how to watch J1 League live streams securely with a VPN as defending champion Yokohama F. Marinos aims to defend its title!

Date February 17–December 3, 2023 Domestic cups J.League Cup (current holder: Sanfrecce Hiroshima)

Emperor’s Cup (current holder: Ventforet Kofu) Current J1 League champion Yokohama F. Marinos Founded 1992

How to watch J1 League live streams outside of Japan

You can live stream J1 League games with a VPN in a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to a free stream, connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom or the U.S. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Optus Sports (Australia) , and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch J1 League live stream in 2023 for free

YouTube

Price: Free

Countries: Worldwide (excluding Japan, China, Macau, Thailand, Nigeria, Ghana, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Indian subcontinent)

Watch every J1 League game for free on YouTube, which secured the rights to live stream games in regions outside of Japan that don’t have broadcasting deals. Visit the official J1 League international YouTube channel to stream every game on your computer and across your iOS and Android devices.

Other ways to live stream J1 League games

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Country: Australia

Want to know how to watch J1 League games in Australia? Look no further than Optus Sports, which carries every game of the 2023 season. Soccer fans will be pleased to note that Optus Sport is also the home of England’s Women’s Super League (WSL), and has exclusive rights in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

DAZN Japan

Price: 3,000 yen/month or

Country: Japan

Watch every game of the 2023 J1 League season live and on-demand with DAZN Japan, which has apps for all devices. DAZN Japan also carries all games for the J2 and J3 divisions, so is a great way to stay up to date with Japanese football.

Note: You may need a Japanese credit card to subscribe to DAZN Japan. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Japan and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

J1 League schedule 2023

Here are the dates for the J1 League and Japan’s domestic cup competitions.

Date Competition February 17–December 3, 2023 J1 League March 8–November 4, 2023 J.League Cup May 20–December 9, 2023 Emperor’s Cup

Which of these top J1 League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and Time (EST) Match February 17, 2023 Kawasaki Frontale vs. Yokohama F. Marinos March 4, 2023 Vissel Kobe vs. Gamba Osaka April 8, 2023 Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Yokohama FC April 15, 2023 Kyoto Sanga vs. Gamba Osaka May 12, 2023 FC Tokyo vs. Kawasaki Frontale May 14, 2023 Avispa Fukuoka vs. Sagan Tosu June 10, 2023 Cerezo Osaka vs. Vissel Kobe June 18, 2023 Cerezo Osaka vs. Gamba Osaka July 8, 2023 Gamba Osaka vs. Kyoto Sanga July 15, 2023 Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Kawasaki Frontale August 6, 2023 Sagan Tosu vs. Avispa Fukuoka August 26, 2023 Yokohama FC vs. Yokohama F. Marinos September 16, 2023 Kawasaki Frontale vs. FC Tokyo September 23, 2023 Vissel Kobe vs. Cerezo Osaka October 28, 2023 Gamba Osaka vs. Cerezo Osaka December 3, 2023 Gamba Osaka vs. Vissel Kobe May 14, 2023 Kyoto Sanga vs. Cerezo Osaka Nov 25, 2023 Cerezo Osaka vs. Kyoto Sanga

J1 League teams

Team City Stadium Albirex Niigata Niigata Denka Big Swan Stadium Avispa Fukuoka Fukuoka Fukuoka Yafuoku Dome Cerezo Osaka Osaka Suita City Football Stadium FC Tokyo Tokyo Ajinomoto Stadium Gamba Osaka Osaka Panasonic Stadium Suita Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Sapporo Sapporo Dome Kashima Antlers Kashima Kashima Soccer Stadium Kashiwa Reysol Kashiwa Yokohama FC Kawasaki Frontale Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium Kyoto Sanga F.C. Kyoto Sanga Stadium by Kyocera Nagoya Grampus Nagoya Toyota Stadium Sagan Tosu Tosu Ekimae Real Estate Stadium Sanfrecce Hiroshima Hiroshima Hiroshima Big Arch Shonan Bellmare Hiratsuka Hiratsuka Stadium Urawa Red Diamonds Saitama Saitama Stadium 2002 Vissel Kobe Kobe Noevir Stadium Kobe Yokohama F. Marinos Yokohama Nissan Stadium Yokohama FC Yokohama Yokohama FC

FAQ: About J1 League How can you watch the J1 League in the U.S.? It’s possible to watch the 2023 J1 League in the U.S. for free on YouTube. See details above. What is the J1 League? The J1 League is the top level of professional football in Japan. It currently contains 18 teams, however that will change at the end of the 2023 season, with the bottom club relegated to the J2 League and three with three teams earning promotion from the J1 League to make up 20 teams in total. The following seasons will have three teams being relegated/promoted (similar to England’s Premier League). Is League 1 on ESPN+? No, ESPN+ does not carry live J1 League games.