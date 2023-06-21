Home Stream Sports Football J1 League

Updated: June 21, 2023

Stream J1 League games securely and in HD

Watch a J1 League live stream to see some of Asia’s best players, including Yuya Osako (Vissel Kobe), Teruhito Nakagawa (FC Tokyo), and former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa (Cerezo Osaka), alongside international stars like Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes (Yokohama F. Marinos) and Danish attacker Kasper Junker (Nagoya Grampus). Read on to learn how to watch J1 League live streams securely with a VPN as defending champion Yokohama F. Marinos aims to defend its title!

 
DateFebruary 17–December 3, 2023
Domestic cupsJ.League Cup (current holder: Sanfrecce Hiroshima)
Emperor’s Cup (current holder: Ventforet Kofu)
Current J1 League champion Yokohama F. Marinos
Founded 1992

How to watch J1 League live streams outside of Japan

You can live stream J1 League games with a VPN in a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to a free stream, connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom or the U.S.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Optus Sports (Australia), and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch J1 League live stream in 2023 for free

YouTube

Price: Free
Countries: Worldwide (excluding Japan, China, Macau, Thailand, Nigeria, Ghana, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Indian subcontinent)

Watch every J1 League game for free on YouTube, which secured the rights to live stream games in regions outside of Japan that don’t have broadcasting deals. Visit the official J1 League international YouTube channel to stream every game on your computer and across your iOS and Android devices.

Other ways to live stream J1 League games

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year
Country: Australia

Want to know how to watch J1 League games in Australia? Look no further than Optus Sports, which carries every game of the 2023 season. Soccer fans will be pleased to note that Optus Sport is also the home of England’s Women’s Super League (WSL), and has exclusive rights in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

DAZN Japan

Price: 3,000 yen/month or
Country: Japan

Watch every game of the 2023 J1 League season live and on-demand with DAZN Japan, which has apps for all devices. DAZN Japan also carries all games for the J2 and J3 divisions, so is a great way to stay up to date with Japanese football.

Note: You may need a Japanese credit card to subscribe to DAZN Japan. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Japan and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

J1 League schedule 2023

Here are the dates for the J1 League and Japan’s domestic cup competitions.

DateCompetition
February 17–December 3, 2023J1 League
March 8–November 4, 2023J.League Cup
May 20–December 9, 2023Emperor’s Cup

Top J1 League matches in 2023

Which of these top J1 League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and Time (EST)Match
February 17, 2023Kawasaki Frontale vs. Yokohama F. Marinos
March 4, 2023Vissel Kobe vs. Gamba Osaka
April 8, 2023Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Yokohama FC
April 15, 2023Kyoto Sanga vs. Gamba Osaka
May 12, 2023FC Tokyo vs. Kawasaki Frontale
May 14, 2023Avispa Fukuoka vs. Sagan Tosu
June 10, 2023Cerezo Osaka vs. Vissel Kobe
June 18, 2023Cerezo Osaka vs. Gamba Osaka
July 8, 2023Gamba Osaka vs. Kyoto Sanga
July 15, 2023Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Kawasaki Frontale
August 6, 2023Sagan Tosu vs. Avispa Fukuoka
August 26, 2023Yokohama FC vs. Yokohama F. Marinos
September 16, 2023Kawasaki Frontale vs. FC Tokyo
September 23, 2023Vissel Kobe vs. Cerezo Osaka
October 28, 2023Gamba Osaka vs. Cerezo Osaka
December 3, 2023Gamba Osaka vs. Vissel Kobe
May 14, 2023Kyoto Sanga vs. Cerezo Osaka
Nov 25, 2023Cerezo Osaka vs. Kyoto Sanga

J1 League teams

TeamCityStadium
Albirex NiigataNiigataDenka Big Swan Stadium
Avispa FukuokaFukuokaFukuoka Yafuoku Dome
Cerezo OsakaOsakaSuita City Football Stadium
FC TokyoTokyoAjinomoto Stadium
Gamba OsakaOsakaPanasonic Stadium Suita
Hokkaido Consadole SapporoSapporoSapporo Dome
Kashima AntlersKashimaKashima Soccer Stadium
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwaYokohama FC
Kawasaki FrontaleKawasakiTodoroki Stadium
Kyoto Sanga F.C.KyotoSanga Stadium by Kyocera
Nagoya GrampusNagoyaToyota Stadium
Sagan TosuTosuEkimae Real Estate Stadium
Sanfrecce HiroshimaHiroshimaHiroshima Big Arch
Shonan BellmareHiratsukaHiratsuka Stadium
Urawa Red DiamondsSaitamaSaitama Stadium 2002
Vissel KobeKobeNoevir Stadium Kobe
Yokohama F. MarinosYokohamaNissan Stadium
Yokohama FCYokohamaYokohama FC

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About J1 League

How can you watch the J1 League in the U.S.?
What is the J1 League?
Is League 1 on ESPN+?
