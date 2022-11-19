The United States enters the 2022 World Cup as a seemingly forgotten squad. Oddsmakers aren’t high on a USMNT team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and hasn’t advanced past the Round of 16 since 2002. Teenage midfielder Yunus Musah headlines a young U.S. team—only Ghana has a younger roster—looking to make a splash against formidable Group B foes England, Iran, and Wales. Though some might be tempted to argue age is only a number and talent is what truly matters in the World Cup, the USMNT likely lacks the experience needed to make an unexpected championship run in Qatar.

Final 26-man USA World Cup 2022 roster

Position Player Age WT HT Goalkeeper Sean Johnson 33 214 lbs 6′ 3″ Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath 27 183 lbs 6′ 4″ Goalkeeper Matt Turner 28 172 lbs 6′ 3″ Defender Walker Zimmerman 29 194 lbs 6′ 3″ Defender DeAndre Yedlin 29 163 lbs 5′ 8″ Defender Tim Ream 35 159 lbs 6′ 1″ Defender Aaron Long 30 172 lbs 6′ 1″ Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers 24 203 lbs 6′ 1″ Defender Shaq Moore 26 163 lbs 5′ 11″ Defender Sergiño Dest 21 137 lbs 5′ 9″ Defender Joe Scally 19 174 lbs 6′ 0″ Defender Antonee Robinson 25 154 lbs 5′ 8” Midfielder Kellyn Acosta 27 150 lbs 5′ 10″ Midfielder Cristian Roldan 27 163 lbs 5′ 8″ Midfielder Tyler Adams 23 159 lbs 5′ 9″ Midfielder Luca de la Torre 24 148 lbs 5′ 10″ Midfielder Weston McKennie 24 183 lbs 6′ 1″ Midfielder Brenden Aaronson 22 152 lbs 5′ 10″ Midfielder Yunus Musah 19 165 lbs 5′ 10″ Forward Gio Reyna 20 174 lbs 6′ 1″ Forward Jordan Morris 28 183 lbs 6′ 0″ Forward Jesús Ferreira 21 150 lbs 5′ 9″ Forward Joshua Sargent 22 172 lbs 6′ 1″ Forward Christian Pulisic 24 150 lbs 5′ 8″ Forward Haji Wright 24 176 lbs 6′ 4″ Forward Timothy Weah 20 148 lbs 6′ 0″

Key players on the USA World Cup team

Though the 2022 USMNT team is young, it doesn’t lack talent. Teenage defender Joe Scally arrived with high expectations after beating out Reggie Cannon for a spot. Musah and Cristian Roldan are legitimate midfield forces. Veteran defenders Tim Ream and Aaron Long are the elder statesmen at 35 and 30, respectively, and their experience could go a long way in helping the USMNT attempt to make history.

Who Is the USA’s Head Coach?

Gregg Berhalter took over the USMNT in December 2018 and will coach his first World Cup this fall. A longtime European player who played three seasons in the MLS, Berhalter won 74 games in six seasons leading the Columbus Crew from 2013-18. Columbus reached the playoffs four times and lost the MLS Cup in 2015.

USA World Cup 2022 fixtures and match schedule

USA vs. Wales

The United States begins its 2022 World Cup journey against Wales on Monday, November 21. We’ll see how the young core of Musah and Scalley fare in their World Cup debuts—assuming they crack the starting XI, of course. Given the intriguing roster decisions, maybe Berhalter has a trick or two up his sleeve…

England vs. USA

England and the USA men’s soccer teams each have a history of disappointing World Cup showings, which makes their upcoming showdown all the more fascinating. Can the USMNT play spoiler against an England team that enters the World Cup among the favorites to win it all?

Iran vs. USA

Iran is widely considered a dark horse to make a deep run in the 2022 World Cup. Look for the USMNT to pull out all the stops, especially if they have a chance of advancing to the Round of 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups.

USA national team strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

In a way, the lack of expectations could work in the United States’ favor during the 2022 World Cup. The USMNT is eagerly trying to shake off the embarrassment of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The decision to leave the past behind and revamp both the roster and coaching staff could prove extremely fruitful in a high-stakes environment. Age does not necessarily equate to experience, and we’re excited to see what such a young roster can do when seemingly no one believes they’ll go too deep into the tournament. Keep a close eye on Christian Pulisic, the 24-year-old forward and one of the top American players in recent memory.

Weaknesses

The USMNT is a team in transition, and that means an overall unbalanced roster. Questions have persisted about the lack of depth, especially on defense, entering the 2022 World Cup. Additionally, teams can’t win games if they don’t score points. Berhalter chose not to include striker Ricardo Pepi, who had three goals during qualifying, on the World Cup roster. Energy and enthusiasm, especially from young players hoping to make a statement in their first World Cup, will only go so far when the time comes to put points on the board. Even with the low expectations, we won’t be surprised if fans prefer a 4-1 rout to a 1-0 heartbreaker.

How to watch the USA World Cup team for free

In the United States all matches will air on Fox, or in Spanish on Univision (via Peacock). The following streaming services from around the world will also broadcast World Cup matches online for free:

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV, BBC Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Abema, Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

USA World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for the USA to win the 2022 World Cup are so low, they’re not even showing in the table! Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all countries considered to have a viable chance:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: USA 2022 World Cup squad When did the USA last win the World Cup? The United States men’s national team has never won the World Cup. In fact, the USMNT has never even reached the World Cup final. Their best finish came all the way back in 1930, when the Americans finished third. How many times has the USA been in the World Cup? The 2022 World Cup marks the 11th time the United States has qualified and participated in soccer’s most prestigious tournament. The U.S. previously participated in 1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014. Note that the U.S. team withdrew from the 1938 World Cup despite qualifying. How is the USA good at football? Although the USMNT has regularly qualified for the World Cup in recent decades, the USMNT has failed to come anywhere close to winning a championship. However, the U.S. Women’s National Team owns four World Cup titles since 1991 and four Olympic Gold medals. We’ll see if the men ever find a way to catch up.