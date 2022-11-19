Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup USA

USA World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

Updated: November 21, 2022

Get all the info you need to follow the USMNT at the Qatar World Cup

The United States enters the 2022 World Cup as a seemingly forgotten squad. Oddsmakers aren’t high on a USMNT team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and hasn’t advanced past the Round of 16 since 2002. Teenage midfielder Yunus Musah headlines a young U.S. team—only Ghana has a younger roster—looking to make a splash against formidable Group B foes England, Iran, and Wales. Though some might be tempted to argue age is only a number and talent is what truly matters in the World Cup, the USMNT likely lacks the experience needed to make an unexpected championship run in Qatar.

Final 26-man USA World Cup 2022 roster

PositionPlayerAgeWTHT
GoalkeeperSean Johnson33214 lbs6′ 3″
GoalkeeperEthan Horvath27183 lbs6′ 4″
GoalkeeperMatt Turner28172 lbs6′ 3″
DefenderWalker Zimmerman29194 lbs6′ 3″
DefenderDeAndre Yedlin29163 lbs5′ 8″
DefenderTim Ream35159 lbs6′ 1″
DefenderAaron Long30172 lbs6′ 1″
DefenderCameron Carter-Vickers24203 lbs6′ 1″
DefenderShaq Moore26163 lbs5′ 11″
DefenderSergiño Dest21137 lbs5′ 9″
DefenderJoe Scally19174 lbs6′ 0″
DefenderAntonee Robinson25154 lbs5′ 8”
MidfielderKellyn Acosta27150 lbs5′ 10″
MidfielderCristian Roldan27163 lbs5′ 8″
MidfielderTyler Adams23159 lbs5′ 9″
MidfielderLuca de la Torre24148 lbs5′ 10″
MidfielderWeston McKennie24183 lbs6′ 1″
MidfielderBrenden Aaronson22152 lbs5′ 10″
MidfielderYunus Musah19165 lbs5′ 10″
ForwardGio Reyna20174 lbs6′ 1″
ForwardJordan Morris28183 lbs6′ 0″
ForwardJesús Ferreira21150 lbs5′ 9″
ForwardJoshua Sargent22172 lbs6′ 1″
ForwardChristian Pulisic24150 lbs5′ 8″
ForwardHaji Wright24176 lbs6′ 4″
ForwardTimothy Weah20148 lbs6′ 0″

Key players on the USA World Cup team

Though the 2022 USMNT team is young, it doesn’t lack talent. Teenage defender Joe Scally arrived with high expectations after beating out Reggie Cannon for a spot. Musah and Cristian Roldan are legitimate midfield forces. Veteran defenders Tim Ream and Aaron Long are the elder statesmen at 35 and 30, respectively, and their experience could go a long way in helping the USMNT attempt to make history.

Who Is the USA’s Head Coach?

Gregg Berhalter took over the USMNT in December 2018 and will coach his first World Cup this fall. A longtime European player who played three seasons in the MLS, Berhalter won 74 games in six seasons leading the Columbus Crew from 2013-18. Columbus reached the playoffs four times and lost the MLS Cup in 2015.

USA World Cup 2022 fixtures and match schedule

infographic usa world cup 2022 games

USA vs. Wales

The United States begins its 2022 World Cup journey against Wales on Monday, November 21. We’ll see how the young core of Musah and Scalley fare in their World Cup debuts—assuming they crack the starting XI, of course. Given the intriguing roster decisions, maybe Berhalter has a trick or two up his sleeve…

England vs. USA

England and the USA men’s soccer teams each have a history of disappointing World Cup showings, which makes their upcoming showdown all the more fascinating. Can the USMNT play spoiler against an England team that enters the World Cup among the favorites to win it all?

Iran vs. USA

Iran is widely considered a dark horse to make a deep run in the 2022 World Cup. Look for the USMNT to pull out all the stops, especially if they have a chance of advancing to the Round of 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups.

USA national team strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

In a way, the lack of expectations could work in the United States’ favor during the 2022 World Cup. The USMNT is eagerly trying to shake off the embarrassment of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The decision to leave the past behind and revamp both the roster and coaching staff could prove extremely fruitful in a high-stakes environment. Age does not necessarily equate to experience, and we’re excited to see what such a young roster can do when seemingly no one believes they’ll go too deep into the tournament. Keep a close eye on Christian Pulisic, the 24-year-old forward and one of the top American players in recent memory.

Weaknesses

The USMNT is a team in transition, and that means an overall unbalanced roster. Questions have persisted about the lack of depth, especially on defense, entering the 2022 World Cup. Additionally, teams can’t win games if they don’t score points. Berhalter chose not to include striker Ricardo Pepi, who had three goals during qualifying, on the World Cup roster. Energy and enthusiasm, especially from young players hoping to make a statement in their first World Cup, will only go so far when the time comes to put points on the board. Even with the low expectations, we won’t be surprised if fans prefer a 4-1 rout to a 1-0 heartbreaker.

How to watch the USA World Cup team for free

In the United States all matches will air on Fox, or in Spanish on Univision (via Peacock). The following streaming services from around the world will also broadcast World Cup matches online for free:

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITV, BBC Free
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseAbema, DentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

USA World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for the USA to win the 2022 World Cup are so low, they’re not even showing in the table! Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all countries considered to have a viable chance:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

FAQ: USA 2022 World Cup squad

When did the USA last win the World Cup?
How many times has the USA been in the World Cup?
How is the USA good at football?
