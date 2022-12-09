After an already-extraordinary run through the group stage of the World Cup, Morocco went against all odds by beating Spain last week. The National Team will now get a chance to make it to the semifinals while playing Portugal. Gonçalo Ramos, who was filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a hat-trick as Portugal defeated Switzerland (6-1) to secure the last spot in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, the two teams will mee in Doha’s Al-Thumama Stadium.
Quarterfinal: Morocco vs Portugal
|Match
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Morocco vs. Portugual
|December 10, 2022
|10 a.m.
|Al-Thumama Stadium
How to watch Morocco vs Portugal World Cup quarterfinal for free from anywhere
Choose your region:
SBS
Price: Free
Country: Australia
Australian broadcaster SBS is airing all 64 World Cup matches for free. If you’re a Socceroos fan, their World Cup quest began against reigning champions France on November 22. You can sign up for a free account from anywhere by visiting www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/, then just connect to an Australian server, sign in, and start streaming!
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Country: UK
If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service—including England’s opening group game against Iran on November 21 and other choice games from the group stage and knockout rounds. Another way to watch the BBC coverage is by using Swiss service Zattoo’s Premium tier, which comes with a 30-day free trial.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
ITVX
Price: Free
Country: UK
ITX (formerly ITV Hub) is the online home of all of ITV’s content, with both on-demand and live stream events, including free FIFA World Cup 2022 streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. ITV will show several games from the group stages every day (including games featuring England and Wales), as well as select games from the knockout rounds. You can also tune into the ITV coverage via Swiss service Zattoo’s Premium tier, which comes with a 30-day free trial.
RTÉ Player
Price: Free
Country: Ireland
You can watch select matches live and for free on RTÉ Player as the Irish broadcaster holds the FIFA World Cup 2022 rights for Ireland.
ServusTV
Price: Free
Country: Austria
ServusTV (which also broadcasts Formula 1 races and UEFA Champions League games) provides free German-language World Cup streams, even though Austria will not be competing at this edition of tournament.
RTBF
Price: Free
Country: Belgium
French-language broadcaster RTBF has free-to-air rights for FIFA World Cup streams and will be broadcasting the tournament live. Belgium is currently ranked N0. 2 in the world and could well qualify top of its group—all the more reason to tune into its games, as well as many others the broadcaster is showing throughout.
Globoplay
Price: Free
Country: Brazil
The Brazil men’s football team is ranked No. 1 in the world and among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. For local coverage in Portuguese, you can watch games for free on the Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay.
DR TV
Price: Free
Country: Denmark
Free Danish streaming service DR TV carries live football matches and international sporting events including FIFA World Cup streams. No account is required, but note that the commentary is in Danish.
TF1
Price: Free
Country: France
France’s free streaming platform TF1 will provide free-to-air coverage of some World Cup games as Les Bleus try to defend their 2018 title. Create your account to start watching select games TFI has the rights for. Note that this stream is in French.
ARD
Price: Free
Country: Germany
For free German-language options, German broadcaster ARD is showing FIFA World Cup streams online. Four-time champions Germany are among the favorites to challenge for the World Cup this year, so follow their journey on ARD.
ZDF
Price: Free
Country: Germany
Germany’s ZDF is one of the country’s biggest networks and will also offer free World Cup streams during the tournament—in German.
Germany football fans can live stream 48 of 64 World Cup matches online for free on ARD and ZDF, including the semi-finals and final (Magenta TV will air the other 16 matches). In addition, the Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus TV will stream all 64 matches online for free in German.
RAIPlay
Price: Free
Country: Italy
RaiPlay is great way to watch FIFA World Cup live streams for free in Italy. The free streaming service also lets you watch other sports, as well as Italian TV and movies. Note: The commentary is in Italian.
Abema
Price: Free
Country: Japan
Abema allows you to watch FIFA World Cup live streams for free in Japan. Catch all 64 games—including games featuring Japan and the final on December 18. Note: The commentary is in Japanese.
NOS
Price: Free
Country: Netherlands
The Netherlands have a rich history at internationals—yet have never won the World Cup, despite three finals appearances. If this is the year the Dutch go all the way, you can catch all the action—with Dutch commentary—when you stream free on the national broadcaster, NOS.
NRK TV
Price: Free
Country: Norway
Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV and paid provider TV 2 will share the rights to show FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 streams in Norway, with NRK TV showing its games for free. The games will be shown with Norwegian commentary.
RTVE
Price: Free
Country: Spain
Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast all the matches that Spain plays, in addition to the opening game between Qatar vs. Ecuador and several of the knockout stages up to and including the final.
SVT
Price: Free
Country: Sweden
Swedish public-service broadcaster SVT has the official rights to stream World Cup 2022 games for free. SVT will air 32 of the 64 matches live on TV and online, with commentary in Swedish.
TV4
Price: Free
Country: Sweden
TV4 will air 32 of the 64 World Cup games during the tournament for free. SVT has the other fixtures, free to stream. The commentary is in Swedish.
Morocco vs Portugal odds
|BetMGM
|Sports
|SkyBet
|Ladbrokes
|Morocco win
|+425
|5.21
|9/2
|4/1
|Draw
|+270
|3.51
|14/5
|13/5
|Portugal win
|-150
|1.66
|8/13
|8/11
|Both teams
to score Y / N
|+105 / -145
|1.95 / 1.67
|1/1, 8/11
|20/23, 5/6
|Over / Under
2.5 goals
|+105 / -145
|2.05 / 1.69
|1/1, 8/11
|20/21, 4/5
|Portugal -0.5
|-165
|1.66
|—
|—
|Morocco +0.5
|+115
|2.14
|—
|—
|Portugal advance
|-350
|1.31
|2/7
|1/3
|Morocco advance
|+220
|3.16
|5/2
|2/1
|BetMGM
|Sports
|SkyBet
|Ladbrokes
How Did Morocco and Portugal get into the World Cup Quarterfinals ?
Morocco
0-0 D vs. Croatia
2-0 W vs. Belgium
2-1 W vs. Canada
0-0 D (3-0 W on penalties) vs. Spain (Round of 16)
Portugal
3-2 W vs. Ghana
2-0 W vs. Uruguay
1-2 L vs. South Korea
6-1 W vs. Switzerland (Round of 16)
2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule
Friday, 9th December 2022
7 a.m. Croatia vs. Brazil
11 p.m Netherlands vs. Argentina
Saturday, 10th December 2022
7 a.m Morocco vs. Portugal
11 a.m England vs. France
FAQ: Morocco 2022 World Cup
Why was Ronaldo benched against Switzerland?
In the round of 16 between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench. The choice was reportedly made in response to Ronaldo’s outburst in the group stage encounter against South Korea.
Has Morocco ever made it to the quarter finals?
Morocco overcame Spain on December 6, 2022, to go to the quarterfinals in Qatar. With the win, Morocco becomes the first Arab nation to advance further in the FIFA World Cup, joining Senegal (2002), Ghana (2010), and Cameroon (1990) as the fourth African teams to do so.
How did Spain lose against Morocco?
After a 0-0 stalemate in extra time, Morocco defeated Spain 3-0 on penalties to go to the quarterfinals of the largest soccer event in the world. This made Morocco just the fourth African nation to do so.
Did Morocco make history?
Morocco definitely made history by beating Spain, one of the best teams in this current situation. In essence, Morocco is the fist Arab nation to make it to make it this far into the World Cup.