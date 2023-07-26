The 2023 British Touring Car Championship is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory. Reigning champion Josh Cook hopes to hold off former winners Colin Turkington, Tom Ingram, and Dan Cammish, as well as 2022 Jack Sears Trophy recipient Bobby Thompson. The 2023 BTCC season kicked off on April 22 at Donington Park, and will conclude on October 8 at Brands Hatch. With 10 rounds on the schedule, there is sure to be plenty of action throughout the season.
Even if you can’t head to England to enjoy the races live, you can safely and securely enjoy the British Touring Car Championship with ExpressVPN!
|Date
|April 22, 2023 – Oct 8, 2023
|Engine suppliers
|Turbocharged 2.0 liter I4
|Classes
|Manufacturers & independents
|Category
|Touring cars
How to watch the 2023 BTCC for free
You can safely and securely stream the biggest British Touring Car Championship events of the year in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a UK server location.
- Tune into ITVX.
- Tune in and enjoy!
ITV
ITV is the exclusive rights holder of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship. Broadcasts are split between ITV1 and ITV4 and simulcasted on ITVX. For the unfamiliar, ITVX offers a wide range of sports content, including live matches from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup, all in high quality. It also has a large library of highlights and replays from past events.
2023 British Touring Car Championship calendar
You can find the complete 2023 British Touring Car Championship below!
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|April 22-23
|Donington Park
|National Circuit, Leicestershire
|May 6-7
|Brands Hatch
|Indy Circuit, Kent
|May 20-21
|Snetterton Motor Racing Circuit
|300 Circuit, Norfolk
|June 3-4
|Thruxton Circuit
|Hampshire
|June 17-18
|Oulton Park
|Island Circuit, Cheshire
|July 29-30
|Croft Circuit
|North Yorkshire
|August 12-12
|Knockhill Racing Circuit
|Fife
|August 26-27
|Donington Park
|Grand Prix Circuit, Leicestershire
|September 23-24
|Silverstone Circuit
|National Circuit, Northamptonshire
|October 7-8
|Brands Hatch
|Grand Prix Circuit, Kent
Recent British Touring Car Championship winners
Andrew Jordan, Ashley Sutton, and Colin Turkington are among the drivers who have won multiple British Touring Car Championships in recent years. Here’s a complete list of BTCC winners dating back to 2013:
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Andrew Jordan
|2014
|Colin Turkington
|2015
|Colin Turkington
|2016
|Andrew Jordan
|2017
|Tom Ingram
|2018
|Tom Ingram
|2019
|Rory Butcher
|2020
|Ashley Sutton
|2021
|Ashley Sutton
|2022
|Josh Cook
Jack Sears Trophy winners
First introduced in 2013, the Jack Sears Trophy is now awarded to any driver who has yet to take an overall podium. You can find the full list of winners below.
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Lea Wood
|2014
|Dave Newsham
|2015
|Josh Cook
|2016
|Ashley Sutton
|2017
|Senna Proctor
|2018
|Dan Cammish
|2019
|Rory Butcher
|2020
|Michael Crees
|2021
|Dan Rowbottom
|2022
|Bobby Thompson
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About BTCC live streams
What channel is the 2023 British Touring Car Championship on?
ITV is the exclusive rights holder of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship. Broadcasts are split between ITV1 and ITV4 and simulcasted on ITVX.
How much horsepower does a BTCC car have?
A BTCC car has a base of 350+ bhp (brake horsepower) 2-liter turbocharged direct-injection engine, meaning that the minimum horsepower of a BTCC car is 350, but some vehicles can have up to 400 bhp. The hybrid system that was introduced in 2022 can provide an additional 40 bhp for 15 seconds, which can give the driver a significant boost.
Do all BTCC cars use the same engine?
Not every BTCC car uses the same engine. BTCC cars use either the TOCA engine or the newer hybrid system, and all BTCC cars are eligible to use the hybrid system, regardless of whether they are using the TOCA engine or a manufacturer-supplied engine.
How fast is a British touring car?
British touring cars can reach speeds of up to 180 mph (290 km/h). Andrew Jordan posted the fastest speed ever recorded by a BTCC car in 2014 when his vehicle reached 183.2 mph (295 km/h).
Can I watch BTCC on YouTube?
Racing fans can enjoy highlights on the British Touring Car Championship’s official YouTube channel. However, they cannot watch live races.
Can I stream the 2023 British Touring Car Championship on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 British Touring Car Championship on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the 2023 British Touring Car Championship on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.