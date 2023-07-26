The 2023 British Touring Car Championship is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory. Reigning champion Josh Cook hopes to hold off former winners Colin Turkington, Tom Ingram, and Dan Cammish, as well as 2022 Jack Sears Trophy recipient Bobby Thompson. The 2023 BTCC season kicked off on April 22 at Donington Park, and will conclude on October 8 at Brands Hatch. With 10 rounds on the schedule, there is sure to be plenty of action throughout the season.

Date April 22, 2023 – Oct 8, 2023 Engine suppliers Turbocharged 2.0 liter I4 Classes Manufacturers & independents Category Touring cars

ITV is the exclusive rights holder of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship. Broadcasts are split between ITV1 and ITV4 and simulcasted on ITVX. For the unfamiliar, ITVX offers a wide range of sports content, including live matches from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup, all in high quality. It also has a large library of highlights and replays from past events.

2023 British Touring Car Championship calendar

You can find the complete 2023 British Touring Car Championship below!

Date Circuit Location April 22-23 Donington Park National Circuit, Leicestershire May 6-7 Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, Kent May 20-21 Snetterton Motor Racing Circuit 300 Circuit, Norfolk June 3-4 Thruxton Circuit Hampshire June 17-18 Oulton Park Island Circuit, Cheshire July 29-30 Croft Circuit North Yorkshire August 12-12 Knockhill Racing Circuit Fife August 26-27 Donington Park Grand Prix Circuit, Leicestershire September 23-24 Silverstone Circuit National Circuit, Northamptonshire October 7-8 Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit, Kent

Recent British Touring Car Championship winners

Andrew Jordan, Ashley Sutton, and Colin Turkington are among the drivers who have won multiple British Touring Car Championships in recent years. Here’s a complete list of BTCC winners dating back to 2013:

Year Winner 2013 Andrew Jordan 2014 Colin Turkington 2015 Colin Turkington 2016 Andrew Jordan 2017 Tom Ingram 2018 Tom Ingram 2019 Rory Butcher 2020 Ashley Sutton 2021 Ashley Sutton 2022 Josh Cook

Jack Sears Trophy winners

First introduced in 2013, the Jack Sears Trophy is now awarded to any driver who has yet to take an overall podium. You can find the full list of winners below.

Year Winner 2013 Lea Wood 2014 Dave Newsham 2015 Josh Cook 2016 Ashley Sutton 2017 Senna Proctor 2018 Dan Cammish 2019 Rory Butcher 2020 Michael Crees 2021 Dan Rowbottom 2022 Bobby Thompson

