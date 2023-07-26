Home Stream Sports British Touring Car Championship

Updated: July 27, 2023

The 2023 British Touring Car Championship is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory. Reigning champion Josh Cook hopes to hold off former winners Colin Turkington, Tom Ingram, and Dan Cammish, as well as 2022 Jack Sears Trophy recipient Bobby Thompson. The 2023 BTCC season kicked off on April 22 at Donington Park, and will conclude on October 8 at Brands Hatch. With 10 rounds on the schedule, there is sure to be plenty of action throughout the season.

DateApril 22, 2023 – Oct 8, 2023
Engine suppliersTurbocharged 2.0 liter I4
ClassesManufacturers & independents
CategoryTouring cars

ITV

ITV is the exclusive rights holder of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship. Broadcasts are split between ITV1 and ITV4 and simulcasted on ITVX. For the unfamiliar, ITVX offers a wide range of sports content, including live matches from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup, all in high quality. It also has a large library of highlights and replays from past events.

How to Stream ITV

2023 British Touring Car Championship calendar

You can find the complete 2023 British Touring Car Championship below!

DateCircuitLocation
April 22-23Donington ParkNational Circuit, Leicestershire
May 6-7Brands HatchIndy Circuit, Kent
May 20-21Snetterton Motor Racing Circuit300 Circuit, Norfolk
June 3-4Thruxton CircuitHampshire
June 17-18Oulton ParkIsland Circuit, Cheshire
July 29-30Croft CircuitNorth Yorkshire
August 12-12Knockhill Racing CircuitFife
August 26-27Donington ParkGrand Prix Circuit, Leicestershire
September 23-24Silverstone CircuitNational Circuit, Northamptonshire
October 7-8Brands HatchGrand Prix Circuit, Kent

Recent British Touring Car Championship winners

Andrew Jordan, Ashley Sutton, and Colin Turkington are among the drivers who have won multiple British Touring Car Championships in recent years. Here’s a complete list of BTCC winners dating back to 2013:

YearWinner
2013Andrew Jordan
2014Colin Turkington
2015Colin Turkington
2016Andrew Jordan
2017Tom Ingram
2018Tom Ingram
2019Rory Butcher
2020Ashley Sutton
2021Ashley Sutton
2022Josh Cook

Jack Sears Trophy winners

First introduced in 2013, the Jack Sears Trophy is now awarded to any driver who has yet to take an overall podium. You can find the full list of winners below.

YearWinner
2013Lea Wood
2014Dave Newsham
2015Josh Cook
2016Ashley Sutton
2017Senna Proctor
2018Dan Cammish
2019Rory Butcher
2020Michael Crees
2021Dan Rowbottom
2022Bobby Thompson

FAQ: About BTCC live streams

What channel is the 2023 British Touring Car Championship on?
How much horsepower does a BTCC car have?
Do all BTCC cars use the same engine?
How fast is a British touring car?
Can I watch BTCC on YouTube?
Can I stream the 2023 British Touring Car Championship on my computer?
Can I stream the 2023 British Touring Car Championship on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the 2023 British Touring Car Championship on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

