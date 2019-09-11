Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Mallorca—all cities with proud legacies that include some of Spain’s finest and most successful football teams. La Liga consistently delivers some of the best footballing moments and storylines in European football, including the historic El Clásico grudge matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Find out here how to use your VPN to live stream all the best games, local derbies, and the exciting finale of the 2022–23 La Liga season.

How to live stream 2022–23 La Liga with a VPN from your country

You can stream La Liga games with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Sky Sports (UK), and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch free La Liga live streams in the UK on ITVX

ITVX

Price: Free

ITV has agreed a deal to broadcast one La Liga match a month for free (with the deal running until the end of the 2024–25 season). Games will feature at least one of Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Atletico Madrid. Check the schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA) to sign up for ITVX.

How to Stream ITV

Watch La Liga live streams in the U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

Watch every La Liga game live on ESPN+, which is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

Note: You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) to subscribe to ESPN+.

Watch La Liga live streams in the UK

Viaplay

Price: 15 GBP/month or 144 GBP/year

Channel: LaLigaTV

Viaplay’s Total packages (monthly or annual) include TV series, films, documentaries, and live sports, including more than 300 La Liga games a season. Football fans can also watch the Coppa Italia, all European Qualifiers for the UEFA EURO 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2026 played by Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, along with the UEFA Nations League and friendlies until 2028. Unlike Viaplay’s Film & Series package, there’s no free trial.

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to sign up for NOW. If you don’t have one, sign up with PayPal instead.

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Football

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all the coverage of the 2022–23 La Liga season on the Sky Sports Football channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular game, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to sign up for NOW. If you don’t have one, sign up with PayPal instead.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be airing all La Liga games during the 2022–23 season. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to sign up for Sky Sports, as well as specialized equipment.

Watch La Liga live streams in Australia

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Australian viewers can watch every La Liga game live and on-demand with Optus Sport. The Australian broadcaster also has exclusive rights in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and also carries live streams of Premier League games.

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Where to watch La Liga in Canada

TSN+

Price: 8 CAD/day, 20 CAD/month, or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

Online streaming platform TSN+ has the rights to live stream La Liga games in Canada. Unfortunately, TSN does not offer a free trial. However, the service does allow users to purchase a one-day pass—useful if you just want to tune in to a certain game. Check the broadcaster’s schedule to see when games are streaming live.

Note: You may need a Canadia credit card to sign up to TSN+.

See La Liga goals and highlights

YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official La Liga YouTube channel.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Date Event August 12, 2022–June 4, 2023 2022–23 La Liga October 19, 2022–May 6, 2023 2022–23 Copa del Rey

2022–23 derbies and big matches

There’s no bigger occasion on the Spanish football calendar than the El Clásico showdowns between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Make sure you check the dates and kick-off times a few days before the match since they vary from week to week.

Date and Time (EDT) Games April 8, 2023 Villarreal vs. Real Madrid April 23, 2023 Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid May 14, 2023 Villarreal vs. Athletic Bilbao June 4, 2023 Villarreal vs. Atlético Madrid

