In a world of increasing tracking and surveillance, online freedom and privacy might seem out of reach. But going online doesn’t have to mean being exposed, and securing your digital life doesn’t need to be daunting.

In ​​this completely free course, we cover beginner-to-intermediate concepts and solutions for achieving online privacy, security, and anonymity. With years of experience delivering world-leading security and privacy technology, our mission is simple: Make the internet more open, free, and accessible for all. We do this by empowering you with the tools and knowledge to put YOU in charge of your online experience.