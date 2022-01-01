ExpressVPN’s free Udemy course on digital privacy
Learn how to safeguard your security, privacy, and anonymity online.
- 50+ tips and tricks for a safer internet experience
Go online with confidence
In a world of increasing tracking and surveillance, online freedom and privacy might seem out of reach. But going online doesn’t have to mean being exposed, and securing your digital life doesn’t need to be daunting.
In this completely free course, we cover beginner-to-intermediate concepts and solutions for achieving online privacy, security, and anonymity. With years of experience delivering world-leading security and privacy technology, our mission is simple: Make the internet more open, free, and accessible for all. We do this by empowering you with the tools and knowledge to put YOU in charge of your online experience.
Everyone deserves the right to privacy
That’s why we designed our course around simple and digestible insights that anyone can act on. Whether you have no prior knowledge of security tools, or you’ve already started adding some to your arsenal, we hope you’ll learn something useful.
Learn on the go
On your daily commute or on your lunch break, we make it easy to learn something new in under five minutes. All videos are always free, so you can start and pause anytime.
Course modules
Curious about what you'll learn? Read about the course modules below:
Digital Hygiene in Public and at Home
Learn how to protect your personal data from bluetooth beacons and ultrasonic trackers when you’re out. Always on public Wi-Fi? We’ll share tips for preventing third parties from snooping in your online activity.
Have you heard of smart home appliances like doorbells or baby monitors getting hacked? Once compromised, they can be used as access points into your home network. Learn how a VPN on your home router secures your network and all your internet-connected devices.
Owning Your Data
Your data is valuable, keep it to yourself. Learn how to protect your data across all your devices with encryption, from file level encryption to full disk encryption methods. Securely store, share, and delete your files. Learn how to use OnionShare to share files securely and anonymously.
Protecting Your Online Accounts
With an average of 100 different accounts to juggle, how can you ensure your account details don’t fall into the wrong hands? Understand the importance of setting strong, unique passwords and using multi-factor authentication. We’ll also cover some tips for securing all access points to your online banking and protecting online accounts after death.
Mobile Security
Explore tips and tricks for a safe and private smartphone experience: using strong authentication methods, avoiding fake apps, understanding app permissions, avoiding spam, identifying signs of malware, and securing your mobile hotspot.
Safer Social Media Usage
Strike a balance between sharing your life and securing it. Manage how you share your data and permissions, and learn the ways you could be identified through the image metadata of the photos you post online or even through QR codes and vaccine cards.
Why is online privacy important?
As we rely on internet-enabled products and services more and more, the sheer amount of data that exists on the internet and on cloud-based applications is steadily increasing. It’s now more lucrative than ever to profit off this data or use it as leverage to extort large corporations.
The number of global IoT devices has also been forecast to reach 18 billion by this year. This will create a staggering number of potential access points for cybercriminals to infiltrate your home Wi-Fi network and other digital systems. What’s more, 98% of all IoT device traffic is unencrypted, posing the risk of exposing any personal and sensitive data on the network.
It’s now more important than ever to safeguard your online privacy.
About our mission
At ExpressVPN, we care deeply about improving digital freedom for everyone, from investigating privacy harms, to working with the cybersecurity research community to elevate digital privacy and security for all. Through surveys, academic research, and user interviews, we’re committed to understanding the threats that concern our users so we can protect them effectively—this research informed the development of this course.
Beyond the course, we share the latest security tips, internet privacy news, how-to guides, and explainers on our blog and YouTube channel.
Take control of your online experience
Let’s explore the internet with privacy, curiosity, and freedom. Enroll in our course today and learn how to better protect yourself and your data.