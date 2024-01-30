Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

The ExpressVPN app for Mac on a laptop.

#1 VPN for Mac Get the #1 VPN for Mac

Special deal: Save up to 49% on our annual plan!
Special deal: Save up to 49% on our annual plan!
  • High speed, ultra secure
  • Unrestricted access worldwide
  • Works on all MacBook and iMac models
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • High speed, ultra secure
  • Unrestricted access worldwide
  • Works on all MacBook and iMac models
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN

Already a user? Renew your plan.

Set up ExpressVPN for Mac
in minutes

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN on your Mac

Step 2

Download the ExpressVPN app for Mac.

Download the ExpressVPN app for Mac

Step 3

Choose a location and connect to a secure VPN server

Plans and pricing

ExpressVPN plans and pricing
ExpressVPN plans and pricing
Claim Your Special Offer Now
Renew Your Plan

The world’s leading VPN, as seen in:

Financial Times logo.
WSJ logo.
TechCrunch logo.
Grayed out CNET logo
BBC logo.
PCWorld logo.
Techradar logo.
Vox logo.
Huffpost logo.
Get ExpressVPN

Why choose ExpressVPN?

Speedometer.

Blazing-fast VPN speeds

Our network of global VPN servers is optimized for speed. Get unlimited bandwidth, with no ISP throttling.

A laptop and phone with a padlock on their screens.

Apps for all your devices

Get set up in minutes on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers. Connect to ExpressVPN with one click.

Bricks with a gap in the middle.

Enjoy a borderless internet

Break through geoblocks and defeat censorship to enjoy the full internet. Keep your real location to yourself.

White flag on an island.

No logs privacy protection

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, a jurisdiction without data retention laws. We keep no activity or connection logs.

Secure green lock.

Industry-leading security

Protect your data and online activity with 256-bit AES encryption, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, and a kill switch.

30-day money-back guarantee.

30-day money-back guarantee

Take ExpressVPN for a test drive. All plans are fully refundable within the first 30 days with our risk-free trial.

See more advantages

Get the #1 Rated VPN

105 countries… and counting!

Choose from server locations in 105 countries. Our blazing-fast network lets you connect easily from anywhere in the world.

UNITED KINGDOM
JAPAN
AUSTRALIA
TAIWAN
CANADA
INDIA
FRANCE
SOUTH KOREA
TURKEY
ARGENTINA
ITALY
Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee

If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, let us know within 30 days and we’ll refund your payment. It’s that simple.

Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free