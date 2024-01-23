Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

The #1 VPN for streaming cycling

From the Monuments to the Grand Tours, ExpressVPN has got you covered in 2024.
From the Monuments to the Grand Tours, ExpressVPN has got you covered in 2024.

Get 3 Extra Months Free
30-day money-back guarantee

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

How to stream cycling with a VPN

Step 1: Download

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and get set up on your computer, smart TV, phone, tablet, streaming device, or router.

Step 2: Connect

Globe showing VPN server locations in Australia.

Connect to a VPN server location in one of 105 countries and counting.

Step 3: Stream

Use ExpressVPN to watch anything on all of your devices.

Watch securely and with no ISP throttling while ExpressVPN runs in the background.

Stream your favorite content with ExpressVPN.

Enjoy unrestricted access worldwide

Stream, read, and post what you like, and stay up to date on any network. With ExpressVPN, you can say goodbye to censorship and hello to unlimited bandwidth.

Get ExpressVPN
Laptops and device with a checkmark in a speech bubble.

Use ExpressVPN on every device

Phone, tablet, computer, router—no matter where you are or what devices you’re using, a single ExpressVPN subscription has got you covered.

apple-icon
windows-icon
android-icon
ios-icon
linux-icon
Router-icon
Kodi-icon-black

People love ExpressVPN for streaming sports

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Thank you @Expressvpn!! I got to watch the game on Saturday night from my hotel room

djmartinez01
Miks_Antoms avatar.

Was worried I’d miss the finals, but downloaded @expressvpn to my laptop and I was able to see it all live from my living room!!!

Miks_Antoms
dixienoonan avatar

Thank you, @expressvpn, for allowing me to watch @RazorbackMBB in the Sweet Sixteen from Portugal

dixienoonan
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Stream cycling risk-free with ExpressVPN

If you're not 100% satisfied streaming cycling with ExpressVPN, let us know within 30 days and we'll refund your payment. It's that simple.

Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee