Watch French TV channels from anywhere
Stream TF1, France 2, M6, Arte, BFMTV, TNT, and all your other favorite French channels securely with ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server in France and watch French TV online
- Enjoy French shows on your computer, mobile phone, or tablet
- Get unlimited bandwidth to stream live or on demand
- Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
- Defeat censorship, whether you’re in France or abroad
- Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
Stream French TV channels online
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure server location in France.
Step 3
Access all channels live or on demand.
Live stream TF1
Whether it’s talk shows, dramas and comedies, or national team games that you’re after, TF1, or TMC, has got you covered.
You’ll need to sign up for a TF1 account. You will also have to deactivate your ad blocker, if you are using one.
France 2 streaming
France Télévisions (formerly Pluzz) offers the popular France 2, as well as France 3, France 4, France Ô, France TV Slash, and much more. Its comprehensive website lets you easily switch from one channel to another.
Watch M6 online
With ExpressVPN, you can watch the free 6play platform, which includes live or on-demand shows from M6, W9, 6ter, and even Gulli. You just need to create a free account to stream these channels.
Watch Canal+ with a VPN
Watch the free-to-air shows on Canal+ and C8 and access other programming. If you want to access premium content, you will have to subscribe to Canal+, which requires a French bank account and an address in France.
Watch French news channels and shows online
Seek out something a little different with specialist channels like Arte, L’équipe TV, NRJ12, BFMTV, and Molotov.tv. Install ExpressVPN to enjoy it from your office, at home, or on the go. It works on all your devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. With one ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect up to five devices simultaneously.
Start streaming French TV now
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you are not satisfied using ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.