Watch French TV channels from anywhere

Stream TF1, France 2, M6, Arte, BFMTV, TNT, and all your other favorite French channels securely with ExpressVPN.

  • Connect to a server in France and watch French TV online
  • Enjoy French shows on your computer, mobile phone, or tablet
  • Get unlimited bandwidth to stream live or on demand
  • Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
  • Defeat censorship, whether you’re in France or abroad
  • Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
Stream French TV channels securely with ExpressVPN. French TV logos.

Stream French TV channels online

Step 1

ExpressVPN 가입 버튼이 표시된 노트북

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

유럽, 아프리카, 중동이 표시된 지구

Select a secure server location in France.

Step 3

ExpressVPN을 이용하여 갖고 계신 모든 기기에서 원하시는 모든 것을 시청하세요.

Access all channels live or on demand.

ExpressVPN allows you to access French channels securely, wherever you are

French channel TF1 logo.

Live stream TF1

Whether it’s talk shows, dramas and comedies, or national team games that you’re after, TF1, or TMC, has got you covered.

You’ll need to sign up for a TF1 account. You will also have to deactivate your ad blocker, if you are using one.

France 2 channel logo.

France 2 streaming

France Télévisions (formerly Pluzz) offers the popular France 2, as well as France 3, France 4, France Ô, France TV Slash, and much more. Its comprehensive website lets you easily switch from one channel to another.

M6 channel logo.

Watch M6 online

With ExpressVPN, you can watch the free 6play platform, which includes live or on-demand shows from M6, W9, 6ter, and even Gulli. You just need to create a free account to stream these channels.

Canal Plus logo.

Watch Canal+ with a VPN

Watch the free-to-air shows on Canal+ and C8 and access other programming. If you want to access premium content, you will have to subscribe to Canal+, which requires a French bank account and an address in France.

Arte logo.

Watch French news channels and shows online

Seek out something a little different with specialist channels like Arte, L’équipe TV, NRJ12, BFMTV, and Molotov.tv. Install ExpressVPN to enjoy it from your office, at home, or on the go. It works on all your devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. With one ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect up to five devices simultaneously.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Servers in 94 countries

Secure VPN servers in Ireland, the UK, the U.S., Australia, Canada, and many more locations.

Unlimited bandwidth

Binge-watch your favorite series for as long as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Dedicated support

The ExpressVPN Support Team is available around the clock via live chat and email.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Watch more content

Access sites that are censored by certain countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

30-day money-back guarantee

Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days. It’s that simple.

Start streaming French TV now

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you are not satisfied using ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

