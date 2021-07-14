Who’s favored to claim the 2022 Six Nations trophy?

The world’s oldest rugby tournament returns between 5 February and 19 March. London, Paris, Edinburgh, Dublin, Cardiff, and Rome once again play host to classic Six Nations showdowns between the home nations, France and Italy.

The big question is who can wrestle the Six Nations trophy from defending champions, Wales? England has won the tournament twice in the past five years, and the squad has shown great improvements of late, claiming impressive wins over South Africa and Australia in the autumn internationals. France’s young side wants to make history after its big win over the All Blacks last November.

Ireland hasn’t looked the same since its impressive 2018 Grand Slam performance but can build upon massive wins over New Zealand and Argentina last November. Solid victories for Scotland against Australia and Japan on its last two tests should be a great launching pad for the Scots in this year’s Six Nations.

Italy has not won a Six Nations game since 2015. The constant threat of a relegation system and the growth of Georgia as a possible contender to take its spot in the tournament has surprisingly not inspired any improved performances from the Azzurri of late. It would be great for the tournament, and for the proud rugby nation, for Italy to claim at least one win in this year’s tournament on the journey to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

How to live stream Six Nations 2022 coverage from your country

You can stream the Six Nations rugby tournament by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Sky Sports (UK), and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watch Six Nations live streams online for free in the UK

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

The BBC owns the UK broadcasting rights for the 2022 Six Nations Championship. The best part? You can watch all the matches—including the opener between defending champions Wales and Ireland—for free using BBC iPlayer, which has apps for computers, smartphones, and tablets.! You may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA) to subscribe.

Learn more about streaming BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN.

ITVX (Formerly ITV Hub)

Price: Free

ITV also has the UK broadcasting rights for the 2022 Six Nations Championship. Six Nations matches can be streamed using the service’s ITV Hub, though you may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). The service allows you to tune into live programming as well as catch up on TV, news, and documentaries.

Learn more about streaming ITV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Live stream Six Nations online in Canada

DAZN

Price: Varies

You can tune in to the 2022 Six Nations Championship games live on DAZN Canada. Launched in 2016, DAZN offers live and on-demand streaming of many of the world’s top sporting events—and will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations Championship. You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Watch the Six Nations Championship live stream in the U.S.

Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month and up

NBC has broadcasting rights for the Six Nations Championship in the U.S. The event will be broadcast on NBC’s Peacock TV streaming service, which shows live sports, highlights, and hundreds of hours of movies and TV. A seven-day free trial is available, though you may need a valid U.S. Zip code (e.g., 08012, 60061) and a U.S. credit card to subscribe.

Learn more about watching Peacock TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch the Six Nations 2022 free online in Ireland

RTÉ

Price: Free

Irish free-to-air channel RTÉ is showing select 2022 Six Nations Championship games. You can securely stream the action by turning on your VPN and using the broadcaster’s free, on-demand streaming service, RTÉ Player. With over 200 hours of Irish shows and international content, viewers can also tune into everything from kids’ shows to news, football, and other sports live on RTÉ Player.

Learn more about watching RTÉ Player with ExpressVPN.

Virgin Media One

Price: Free

Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland. By using Virgin Media Player, you can securely stream live sports online and catch up with TV shows for up to 28 days after they are broadcast on Virgin Media One, Two, and Three—including live streams of 2022 Six Nations Championship games.

Watch Six Nations live streams in Australia

beIN Sports

Price: 19.99 AUD/month

beIN Sports is broadcasting all 2022 Six Nations Championships games. The broadcasting network is also a staple for fans of football, basketball, tennis, and other live sports events around the world. Stream at home or on the go with apps for all platforms.

Learn more about watching beIN Sports with ExpressVPN.

Live stream the Six Nations 2022 online in New Zealand

Sky Sports

Price: Varies

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand. The broadcaster’s Sky Go streaming video service offers both live and on-demand programming including live sports from around the world. Securely stream all 2022 Six Nations games at home or on the go using the service’s website and apps for all devices.

Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

Live stream the Six Nations 2022 online in France

France TV

Price: Free

France TV comprises several state-owned channels including France 2, France 3, and France 5. You can securely stream the Six Nations by turning on your VPN and connecting to the broadcaster’s online streaming service, which offers both live and on-demand programming including live sports from around the world.

Learn more about watching France TV with ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2022 Guinness Six Nations highlights

YouTube

Check out the latest highlights and more on the Guinness Six Nations YouTube channel. Extended highlights packages are available to stream for every Six Nations encounter—watchable at home on your computer or on the go via YouTube’s mobile and tablet apps or website.

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

2022 Guinness Six Nations schedule of play

Here’s the official schedule. Dates may be subject to change.

Date and time (EST) Match Round 1 February 5, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Ireland vs. Wales February 5, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Scotland vs. England February 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. France vs. Italy Round 2 February 12, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Wales vs. Scotland February 12, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. France vs. Ireland February 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. Italy vs. England Round 3 February 26, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Scotland vs. France February 26, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. England vs. Wales February 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. Ireland vs. Italy Round 4 March 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. Wales vs. France March 12, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Italy vs. Scotland March 12, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. England vs. Ireland Round 5 March 19, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Wales vs. Italy March 19, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Ireland vs. Scotland March 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. France vs. England