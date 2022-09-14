5번이나 세계 챔피언 타이틀을 거머쥔 저본타 ‘탱크’ 데이비스(27-0-0, 25KO)와 무패의 세계 챔피언 헥터 루이스 가르시아(16-0-0, 10KO)가 싸울 준비를 마쳤습니다. 두 선수는 1월 7일 토요일에 워싱턴 D.C.의 캐피털 원 아레나에서 격돌할 예정입니다. 이 경기는 Showtime에서 유료로 생중계될 예정입니다.
온라인으로 복싱 빅 매치를 실시간 스트리밍하는 모든 방법을 확인하세요.
저본타 데이비스 vs. 헥터 루이스 가르시아 경기 실시간 스트리밍 방법
놓쳐서는 안 되는 저본타 데이비스와 헥터 루이스 가르시아 간의 경기는 Showtime PPV로 중계됩니다.
온라인으로 복싱을 실시간 스트리밍할 수 있는 곳
ESPN+
가격: 10 USD/월 또는 100 USD/년
ESPN+는 1년 내내 다양한 복싱 경기를 스트리밍합니다. ESPN+는 Disney+ 및 Hulu의 온디맨드 서비스와 함께 번들로 70 USD/월에 이용할 수도 있습니다. 공식 ESPN 복싱 편성표에서 경기 방송 시간을 확인하세요.일부 경기는 건당과금제를 통해서만 시청할 수 있습니다.
DAZN
가격: 25 CAD/월 또는 200 CAD/년
DAZN은 세계 대부분의 지역에서 개최되는 경기에 대한 중계권을 가지고 있으며, 건당 추가 요금이 아닌 정액제(또는 7일 무료 체험)로 시청할 수 있습니다. 가입하려면 유효한 캐나다 신용/직불 카드 및 우편 번호(예: G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5)를 제공해야 할 수 있습니다. 캐나다 은행 계좌가 없는 경우에는 PayPal, Apple 앱 내 구매 또는 (선불) 기프트 카드를 통해 가입할 수 있습니다.
Fox Sports PBC
가격: 경기당 75 USD
Fox Sports는 일부 복싱 경기를 중계하며 건당과금제(75 USD)를 통해 시청할 수 있습니다. 모든 경기는 Fox Sports 앱에서 스트리밍할 수 있습니다.
Showtime
가격: 10 USD~/월
Showtime은 일부 복싱 경기를 중계하며 10 USD/월에 시청할 수 있으며, 30일 무료 체험을 제공합니다. ESPN+와 마찬가지로 몇몇 경기는 건당과금제를 통해 시청할 수 있습니다.
ProBox TV
가격: 2 USD/월 또는 18 USD/년
ProBox TV 는 1년 간 1달에 2회의 실시간 복싱 경기를 제공합니다. 공식 ProBox 복싱 편성표에서 경기 방송 시간을 확인하세요.
Sky Sports
가격: 46 EUR~/월
Sky Sports는 영국 및 아일랜드 시청자들을 위해 토요일 밤 경기를 생중계합니다. 가입하려면 영국 또는 아일랜드 신용 카드/직불 카드가 필요합니다.
YouTube에서 복싱 하이라이트 시청하기
Showtime Sports YouTube 채널, BT Sport Boxing YouTube 채널, DAZN YouTube 채널, ESPN YouTube 채널, PBC On FOX YouTube 채널에서 최신 복싱 하이라이트, 스코어, 해설, 뉴스를 확인할 수 있습니다.
저본타 데이비스 vs. 헥터 루이스 가르시아 경기 시작 시간
저본타 데이비스와 헥터 루이스 가르시아가 워싱턴 D.C.에서 맞붙는 1월 7일 토요일에 모든 흥분은 최고조에 달할 것입니다. 이 경기의 중계는 오후 9시(ET)/오전 2시(GMT)에 시작될 것으로 예상됩니다.
저본타 데이비스 vs. 헥터 루이스 가르시아: 누가 더 강한가?
|이름
|저본타 데이비스
|헥터 루이스 가르시아
|복싱 전적
|27-0-0 (25 KO)
|16-0-0 (10 KO)
|나이
|28
|31
|체급
|라이트급
|슈퍼 페더급
|스탠스
|사우스포
|사우스포
|키
|5 ft 5.5 in (166 cm)
|5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
|리치
|67.5 in (171 cm)
|67 in (170 cm)
저본타 데이비스 vs. 헥터 루이스 가르시아 경기 배당률
헥터 루이스 가르시아가 저본타 데이비스를 이길까요? Box.Live에 따르면 최신 배당률은 다음과 같습니다.
|복서
|배당률
|저본타 데이비스
|-1200
|헥터 루이스 가르시아
|+650
유명인 경기
아르투르 베터비에프와 카넬로 알바레스와 같은 챔피언들만이 자신의 재능을 링 위에서 뽑내는 것은 아닙니다. 전직 프로 운동 선수를 포함한 몇몇 유명인들은 최근 몇 년간 복싱 경력을 쌓아왔습니다. 대중의 관심을 이끄는 유명인들의 경기 일정을 알아보세요.
2022 복싱 경기 일정: 다가오는 빅 매치
다가오는 빅 매치는 다음과 같습니다. VPN을 이용해 경기를 안전하게 스트리밍하세요!
|날짜
|경기 (Main Card)
|위치
|네트워크
|2023년 1월 28일
|예르멜 챠를로 vs. 팀 츄
|미정
|미정
|2023년 2월 2일
|조시 테일러 vs. 잭 캐터랠
|글래스고
|ESPN+
ExpressVPN은 저작권 우회 수단으로 사용될 수 없는 VPN 서비스입니다. 더 자세한 내용은 ExpressVPN 서비스 약관 및 콘텐츠 제공 업체의 이용 약관을 참고하시기 바랍니다.
