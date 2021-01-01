Play Marvel Future Revolution with a VPN

What is Marvel Future Revolution?

Earths across the multiverse have collapsed, forming a new “Primary Earth” in an event known as the Convergence. It is up to you, as an agent of the newly formed Omega Flight superhero team, to battle a procession of supervillains hell-bent on destruction.

Assemble a team of heroes across different dimensions—comprised of members of the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Guardians of the Galaxy—to play five different exciting game modes. Excelsior, true believer!