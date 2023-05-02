The search for the world’s top Esports players is officially underway! The Olympic Esports Series 2023 kicked off on March 1 as professional and amateur players began battling in nine virtual sports: archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport racing, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis. The action will continue until the inaugural Olympic Esports Week, an in-person multi-day tournament held from June 22-25, 2023 in Singapore. Although Esports will not be a showcase sport at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the new tournament nonetheless marks a massive milestone in the sport’s continued growth.

On this page, you can find information on how to watch the Olympic Esports Series 2023 with the help of a VPN.

Date June 22-25, 2023 Location Singapore Games Archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport racing, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis Where to watch it for free Olympics.com

How to watch Olympic Esports Series 2023 with a VPN

If you’re hoping to catch the Olympic Esports Series 2023 with a VPN, you’re in luck! Fans can watch the Olympic Esports Series 2023 on Olympics.com for free.

Get ExpressVPN Download the ExpressVPN app to your smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or other preferred streaming device. Connect to your preferred secure server location. Head to Olympics.com Enjoy the games!

Get ExpressVPN

What games will be played at the Esports Olympics?

The Olympic Esports Series 2023 features nine virtual sports: archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport/racing, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis. Gran Turismo is the most easily recognizable video game, though some baseball fans might also be familiar with the Power Pros series.

Below is a full list of each sport, along with the game competitors will play during the Esports Series.

Archery (Tic Tac Bow)

Baseball (WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS)

Chess (Chess.com)

Cycling (Zwift)

Dance (JustDance)

Motorsport (Gran Turismo)

Sailing (Virtual Regatta)

Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)

Tennis (Tennis Clash)

Several of the games, including Tennis Clash and JustDance, are free to play. How do you compare against the world’s top Tic Tac Bow players?

Why include Esports in the Olympics?

The competitive video game scene—and the stigma of devoting hours to being an elite gamer—has radically changed over the last decade. According to Statista, the global Esports market was valued at just over 1.38 billion USD in 2022. As Puff Daddy once told us, it’s all about the Benjamins!

Interestingly, the Esports Series does not include traditional eSports such as League of Legends, Super Smash Bros., or Overwatch. Popular sports games such as NBA 2K (basketball), FIFA (soccer), and MLB The Show (baseball) were also excluded. Instead, the IOC opted for several free-to-play mobile games, a genre far more popular internationally than in the United States.

In a statement to Digiday, the IOC explained it went to feature games that align with the Olympic Values, including « participation inclusivity, such as technical barriers to entry, the gender split of player base and avoiding any personal violence, against the backdrop of the IOC’s mission which is to unite the world in peaceful competition.”

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Esports Can you watch Esports in person? Yes, you can certainly watch Esports events in person! The largest Esports arena in the world is currently the Three Gorges Harbor Esports Stadium, a China-based venue that holds 6,000 people. However, the Toronto Esports Arena, which is set to open in 2025, is expected to have a capacity of 7,000 seats. What apps can you watch Esports on? You can watch Esports on a wide variety of apps, including Twitch, YouTube, and Discord! Which platform is the most popular for Esports streaming? Twitch remains the most popular live-streaming video game platform. According to Statista, a staggering 5.71 billion hours were watched on Twitch in the third quarter of 2022. Is Esports free to watch? Yes, Esports remain free to watch! However, some services offer perks for users who donate money to the streamer or become paid subscribers/superfans, depending on the platform. Are Esports games on Xbox? Yes, Esports games are on Xbox! Popular Esports games on Xbox include Fortnite, Call of Duty, Halo, and FIFA. Where can I get esports news? Popular Esports websites include Dot Esports, Dexerto, and Upcomer. Although more mainstream video game websites such as IGN and GameSpot have dabbled in Esports coverage in the past, they usually focus on the games themselves rather than the players. Can I stream sports on my computer? Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. How can I stream on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds. I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service! No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries. If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu. For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.