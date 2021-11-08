The biggest shopping days of the year are almost here: Black Friday (November 26, 2021) and Cyber Monday (November 29, 2021)! That means it’s time to start scoping out the best deals.

This year, we’re not only offering a special deal on the world’s leading VPN—we’ll also show you how to use your VPN to find the absolute best prices on everything else on your shopping list. These are pro-level tips you can use all the way through the holiday season—and beyond.

ExpressVPN’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion

Order a 12-month subscription and get 3 extra months free!

This year’s Black Friday VPN deal is easy to claim: Just choose an annual plan and you’ll get three FREE months added to your order. That’s 15 months for the price of 12, for a total savings of 49% off the standard price. You won’t find a better deal for ExpressVPN anywhere else on the internet.

ExpressVPN is a top-rated VPN with premium benefits:

24/7 customer support

VPN servers in 94 countries

Access to censored content anywhere in the world

Unlimited bandwidth on a high-speed, optimized network

No activity logs and no connection logs

Apps for every device (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, and more)

30-day money-back guarantee

Use a VPN to search for the world’s best deals

It’s no secret that online shops often show you different prices depending on your location. Thanks to the magic of VPN, you can travel the world to hunt for the best bargains without ever leaving your home.

Use the location selector in your VPN app to connect to a server location in another country. You’ll be given a new IP address in that country, which means e-commerce sites will see that location instead of your actual physical location. Now you’ll have access to different prices—from anywhere in the world!

See a Black Friday promotion that’s only available to shoppers in the U.S.? Use a VPN server location in America to change your IP address. Prices too high? Try Canada, Mexico, or any one of 94 countries worldwide. Switch locations as many times as you like.

Shop smarter and more securely with a VPN in 2021 and beyond

Using a VPN beats price discrimination on all kinds of toys, clothes, and electronics that make great gifts this holiday season. But it’s also handy for comparing prices on airfare, hotels, and travel packages. You can even use it to get the best deals on streaming services.

That’s why you don’t have to stop enjoying the benefits of a VPN even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over. You can get great deals all year round, and stay secure no matter where you do your shopping.

ExpressVPN protects your internet traffic with an extra layer of strong encryption. This means your passwords, credit card details, and sensitive information stay private from third parties—even on untrusted networks like public Wi-Fi—whether you’re on your laptop, phone, or any other device.

So before you start your holiday shopping, be sure to claim ExpressVPN’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021 deal below and elevate your shopping—all year round:

