Our logo
Our logo can be used in a variety of ways. By default, we should always use our complete logo (vertical or horizontal). If we have limited space, we can use our monogram to ensure the best legibility and recognition.
Clear space
Our logo should be surrounded by clear space to ensure legibility and impact. The amount of space needed is determined by the width and height of the icon.
Sizing
Our logo has been crafted to ensure legibility and consistency at different sizes. Follow the guide below to ensure legibility.
Color
Use the logo in the colors provided in the asset download: ExpressVPN red or white. The following guide provides the correct color pairings.
Misuse
The logo must always be used in accordance with the guidelines.
Color
Our brand palette
#DA3940
#001D2F
#FFFFFF
Secondary colors
#F0EACF
#D4E300
#F4A377
#B6D1D0
#365996
#7E0F53
#0F866C
Usage
As we have such a diverse range of colors, we never use them all at once. Instead, we dial up certain colors to ensure our communications achieve maximum impact.
Example use
Misuse
Here are some things to avoid when using our color palette.