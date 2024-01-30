Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Brand guidelines

Welcome to the ExpressVPN brand

Download Assets
Our logo

Our logo can be used in a variety of ways. By default, we should always use our complete logo (vertical or horizontal). If we have limited space, we can use our monogram to ensure the best legibility and recognition.

    Clear space

    Our logo should be surrounded by clear space to ensure legibility and impact. The amount of space needed is determined by the width and height of the icon.

    Guidelines for logo spacing.

    Sizing

    Our logo has been crafted to ensure legibility and consistency at different sizes. Follow the guide below to ensure legibility.

    Guideline of logo sizes.

    Color

    Use the logo in the colors provided in the asset download: ExpressVPN red or white. The following guide provides the correct color pairings.

    Guideline of the logo colors.

    Misuse

    The logo must always be used in accordance with the guidelines.

    guidelines for logo misuse.

    Color

    Our brand palette

    ExpressVPN red.
    #DA3940

    ExpressVPN Red

    midnight color.
    #001D2F

    Midnight

    white color.
    #FFFFFF

    White

    Secondary colors

    sand color.
    #F0EACF

    Sand

    neon color.
    #D4E300

    Neon

    peach color.
    #F4A377

    Peach

    sky color.
    #B6D1D0

    Sky

    blue color.
    #365996

    Blue

    berry color.
    #7E0F53

    Berry

    mint color.
    #0F866C

    Mint

    Usage

    As we have such a diverse range of colors, we never use them all at once. Instead, we dial up certain colors to ensure our communications achieve maximum impact.

    Example use

    Example color use cases.

    Misuse

    Here are some things to avoid when using our color palette.

    Examples of misused color.
    ExpressVPN Red logo stacked.

    Thank you

    Visit affiliate marketing material for more creative assets.